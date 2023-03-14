Brave Researchers quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - How to start, rewards, and more

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion has added a plethora of quests to the popular MMO, each offering unique rewards and drops to players. While most of these quests are easy to start and complete, there are some particularly challenging ones that many in the community are struggling with.

One of the more challenging questlines in the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the Brave Researchers, and some players are having trouble figuring out how to start the questline.

Completing the questline also requires players to finish several Research quests, which can be quite challenging. However, upon completion, they will be rewarded with a variety of rewards, including Dragonscale Expedition reputation XP. This is one of the reasons why many in the community are quite keen on completing the mission in the MMO.

Hence, today's guide will specifically go over how you will be able to start the Brave Researchers questline in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Starting the Brave Researchers quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

To be able to start the Brave Researchers in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you will first be required to complete Iyali’s Behavior Analysis “Homework” mission. Here's what you'll need to do:

Find Iyali whom you can easily locate to the south of the Walking Shores map. She will be standing on the cliffs. As you interact with her, she will ask for your help with her research project. You will be required to select the first option, Homework, as it will then accept the quest.

The quest is a rather easy one. You only need to pet three Sleeping Whelps, which can be easily found using the mini-map. The locations of these creatures will be marked by circles on the map. After you have petted three of them, you can return to Iyali and report your progress.

However, make sure to watch out for dragons in the area, as it’s more than likely that they will attack you if they spot you making your way to the Whelps. After you have petted the Whelps and reported back to Iyali, you will get the option to Report Whelp Behavior and then answer all the questions accordingly.

Once you have submitted your report, you will need to talk to Iyali again and then select the Complete quest option. This will complete the missions and automatically start the Brave Researchers questline for you.

The Brave Researchers questline specializes in studying wildlife behavior in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Upon completing each of these missions and helping Iyali out, you will be able to net yourself various rewards, including Experience Points and Dragonscale Expedition Reputation.

