How to easily obtain the Fiery Soul in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has released a large amount of fresh content with the expansion along with a variety of new items that players will be able to craft.

Armaments like the Frostfire Legguards of Preparation, the Unstable Frostfire Belt, and the Flaring Cowl are some of the best craftable items in the game. However, to make these items, you'll be required to get your hands on The Fiery Soul.

The Fiery Soul is an epic crafting reagent in the game and is also one of the hardest ingredients to obtain in the game. Considering that it's used to create some of the best endgame items in the MMO, there are many in the community who are looking to get their hands on a steady supply of it.

Today’s guide will go over how you can easily get your hands on the Fiery Soul in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Obtaining the Fiery Soul in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

To obtain the Fiery Soul in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you will first be required to get your hands on the Zapthrottle Soul Inhaler on Fire elements. Alongside this, you will need the Empty Soul Cage as one of the items you have equipped during the encounter.

To obtain this epic crafting reagent, you will first be required to:

Craft the Zapthrottle Soul Inhaler, or buy it from the Auction House. Similarly, for the Empty Soul Cage, you can either choose to craft it with the help of the Jewelcrafters or purchase it from the Auction House as well.

After obtaining the items, you will then be required to make your way to the Vakthros Summit in the Azure Span (coordinates – 79, 37) in order to face off against the Blazing Inferno element (or Fire Element), which could be found at the Gardens of Unity in Thaldraszus.

After you make your way to the coordinates, you will need to battle with a Fire elemental. Now that you have the two items equipped in your inventory, you will finally be able to start landing attacks on this enemy.

The fight can be a rather challenging one if you aren't prepared, but with a bit of practice, you can make the encounter considerably easier for yourself.

Once the elemental’s health bar reaches 40% or lesser, you will then need to start channeling the Zapthrottle Soul Inhaler while the enemy’s HP starts to tick down to zero. Once it is defeated, you will automatically be able to move its soul to the Empty Soul Cage.

It’s important to note here that after obtaining the soul, you shouldn't open the Empty Soul Cage again for at least the next fifteen minutes as you will then be forced to get the Rousing Essence.

Once the fifteen-minute window has passed, you will then be able to claim your Fiery Soul and use it to craft some of the best items in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The Soul is one of the more sought-after Epic reagents, and is a must-farm for those looking to scale their characters effectively into the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight endgame.

Poll : 0 votes