How to easily transfer Primal Chaos between alts in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Primal Chaos is one of the most useful crafting reagents in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. It is used in 73 recipes, making it useful no matter what sort of crafting profession you prefer to use. There are plenty of ways to get the useful crafting material, but what if you want to help an alt character?

So far, the only option was to log onto your alt and start farming Primal Chaos in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. However, there’s now a way to farm them on your main character and send them to an alt, though there is a catch - a bit of a tax. It is still an important addition to the MMO, granting players a way to help their alternate characters more easily.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players can now transfer Primal Chaos around

If you’ve been playing a lot of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you probably have tons of Primal Chaos on one or two of your characters. However, it is annoying to log onto a weaker one and farm them there as well. After all, you might have a few hundred of them on a character that has zero use for them.

Thankfully, there’s a solution for you in Valdrakken, and you don’t even need to have a particular reputation to unlock it. You simply need to go purchase the item in question: Satchel of Coalescing Chaos.

Steps to take

Travel to Valdrakken

Head to Artisan’s Consortium’s quartermaster, Rabul (X: 35.6, Y: 59.0)

Spend 80x Primal Chaos on Satchel of Coalescing Chaos

Send item to your alt of choice

Open the item to receive 60x Primal Chaos

Although, there’s the catch. You don’t get all 80 Primal Chaos on your alt. Consider it a tax. It might be difficult or frustrating for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players who aren’t farming the item, but for many, it won’t be a difficult task.

Since Primal Chaos is a Bind-on-Pickup item, having the option to transfer it between characters is a big deal, even if many players hope it will be transferable between your alts at launch. It's such a valuable resource that it upsets many because they can't simply sell or mail it. At least that has changed in this most recent update.

The Satchel of Coalescing Chaos makes it so players can load up their alts with Primal Chaos, and allows them to create powerful gear from the outset, making their grind for power much easier.

If you’re looking to farm Primal Chaos for your alts, there are a few ways to do so. You can grind dungeons, both Heroic and Mythic+. You can also receive them from your World Quests, so it’s not an arduous task to build up a collection of them to transfer between your characters. If you’re familiar with the locations of World Treasures, you can also find them there.

From there, it’s a simple matter of heading to Valdrakken and purchasing the Satchel from Rabul. Though you unlock the Satchel from a reputation quartermaster, there are no reputation requirements you need to be aware of. Just have enough Primal Chaos and go purchase it in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Poll : 0 votes