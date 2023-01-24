How to create tier set gear with the Revival Catalyst in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Patch 10.0.5 releases today for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, bringing many changes and new features to the game. Besides balancing several classes and new content, players will finally be able to use the Revival Catalyst to create tier gear for their characters.

The Revival Catalyst will have a limited set of charges to use at a time, but it will let players use specific gear and transmute it into a tier set gear for that same slot. It's a simple process in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and will have players completing some in-game events.

How to gain tier set gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight via Revival Catalyst

Much like in the Shadowlands expansion, there's going to be a path to creating tier set gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. This is done via the Revival Catalyst in Tyrhold, Valdrakken. It is maintained by Antuka, who stands next to it, ready to aid players in their tasks.

Once you've hit the level cap, head back to Valdrakken in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and speak to Watcher Koranos in the Seat of the Aspects. Head to the top of the area via the elevator, and speak to them. This is how you get the Reviving the Machine quest. It will guide you to Antuka.

You'll unlock the Revival Catalyst weekly quest here, which will have you acquiring Renascent Lifeblood. These will serve as the charges for the Revival Catalyst in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

You'll have a meter to fill, which is done through a series of activities. As of this writing, five ways to fill this meter.

Complete a Dragonflight dungeon

Defeat a boss in Vault of the Incarnates

Win a PVP event (Battleground, Solo Shuffle, Arena)

Take part in World Events (Siege on Dragonbane Keep, Grand Hunts, Storm's Fury)

Slay rares in Primal Invasions

The Revival Catalyst has charged as well, and it caps at 6. Each week, you can complete a quest granting a charge for all your characters. That's the best part of this system - you only have to do the quest once a week across your account.

Once you have a charge, head back to the Revival Catalyst in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Since the set gear has its secondary stats, it's a great way to turn a bad piece of gear into something much better. This system transforms non-tier gear into tier pieces, but only for specific slots.

Helms

Shoulders

Chests

Gloves

Legs

For the non-tier main slot pieces, you can also enter those into World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's Revival Catalyst. They don't give you set pieces, but it does transform the below slots into cosmetics that match the tier set look.

Cloaks

Bracers

Belts

Boots

You cannot simply create a full tier set in one go. It does have charges, so you have to take time each week to complete this in WoW and have the worthy gear to put into the Revival Catalyst. Doing so is worthwhile since you can get helpful tier sets for your characters.

It's also fantastic that casual players can use this by doing whatever style of gameplay they want to build up their charge. They can PVP, raid, rare farm, or whatever fits their playstyle best.

