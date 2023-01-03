5 strongest healing specs for Vault of the Incarnates in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Vault of the Incarnates is live now, meaning people are taking the time to consider their raid compositions. Unlike DPS, though, healers are in a pretty good position right now. While some may be even stronger in the 10.0.5 update, we’re going to look at the current offerings for now.

It’s worth noting, though, that this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight list is subjective, and it comes down to the player's skill and how they handle each healing class. Just because a healer isn’t on this list, that doesn’t mean you should never use them or bring them to your raids. Each healer brings something to the table, but these are the best.

Which healers are the best in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Vault of the Incarnates raid?

5) Holy Paladin

When Holy Paladins are on their cooldowns, few healers can compare to the sheer numbers they put out. They also have helpful protection offerings like Blessing of Protection and Divine Shield. You’ll be grateful to have these in the later Vault of the Incarnates fights.

The combo of Aura Mastery and Devotion Aura is one of the best damage reduction abilities in this MMORPG. Since you’re a Paladin, you also have access to plenty of damage for ranged and melee battles. Of course, a Beacon of Light is the best part of being a Holy Paladin. It’s satisfying to make sure you heal on other targets and heal your tank.

4) Discipline Priest

It’s nice to see the last healer I played is still raid-viable. Discipline Priests in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is still satisfying and powerful. They still have solid burst damage, mainly passive damage. One of the hardest-hitting healers, they also have incredible shielding capabilities (Power Word: Barrier and Power Word: Shield).

Their healing abilities are solid; they have decent cooldowns and can also deal massive damage. However, they don’t deliver as many big numbers on the healing front. With enough skill and preparation, you can experience fast healing and avoid exceptional damage as a Discipline Priest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

There’s the combo utility of Power Infusion and Twins of the Sun Priestess, so anyone you grant 25% haste to will also grant the buff to you. The best part of being in a group as a Discipline Priest is the damage you deal while also healing and shielding.

3) Mistweaver Monk

I never really enjoyed playing Monk. That said, its healing is incredible in the current expansion. It has damage, mobility, and solid healing. Invoke Yu’lon, the Jade Serpent, is one of my favorite healing abilities.

It summons a totem of Yu-long, who heals allies with Soothing Breath for 25 seconds alongside two allies simultaneously. It also makes your Enveloping Mist cost less while it’s active. Monk can also use Mystic Touch to increase the overall Physical damage your raid does to a target. Mistweaver’s mana is a bit of a weakness.

If you’re going to raid, you’ll want at least one Monk somewhere, so a Mistweaver is a great pick. Remember, it’s a melee-range healer in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

2) Preservation Evoker

As the new class on the block, many questioned the Dracthyr Evoker's efficacy in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Thankfully, the character fits in well. Preservation Evokers is one of the best classes in the game right now and doesn't share gear with others.

Evokers have incredible burst healing, and they can also deal excellent damage when it’s needed. Dream Breath is also a great healing. They don’t heal as great as Druids, but they offer something other raiders won’t have: Rewind. You can turn back 50% of the damage taken by all allies in the last five seconds, and the gains are significant.

Their big drawback is that they want allies to be stacked together to get the most out of their heels in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight content. If you’re going to heal right now, go with the mail-clad Dragonkin.

1) Restoration Druid

Restoration Druids are great in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. As a Druid, you have one of the best loadouts in the game, with a tool for nearly every situation. As you cruise around the Dragon Isles, you have the potential to outshine every other healer. They have put the best heals in the MMO.

They don’t deal as much damage as some of their compatriots, but the ability to heal on the move will shine in Vault of the Incarnates. They lack damage and a solid reduction ability of note, but that’s perfectly fine. Druids have a ton of extraordinary healing abilities, and while their damage isn’t top tier, Nature’s Vigil and Protector of the Pack, you can deal some damage.

There are plenty of other excellent healers in World of Warcraft, but if you want to get the most out of your skills and top the healing charts, these are the most potent healers. Depending on skill level, you can bring another healer to a raid and show their worth to the team.

