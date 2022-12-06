How to use Primal Ritual Shell in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The latest World of Warcraft: Dragonflight update has added an incredible amount of playable content to the popular MMORPG. With new regions and zones to explore, players certainly have a lot to enjoy in The Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, The Azure Span, Thaldraszus, and The Forbidden Reach.

These are the five main zones added by the new update that fans can explore. Each of these areas will allow you to explore all the regions within, along with redeeming all the rewards that they hold.

An important resource that you will be able to obtain in these new regions is the Primal Ritual Shell. Being one of the key items in the game, you can cash in these shells to receive Blessings. Today’s guide will go over how you can find Primal Ritual Shell in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Finding and using the Primal Ritual Shell in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

You can easily obtain the Primal Ritual Shell in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight by simply exploring the various new regions in the update. While the item is fairly easy to come by, the complicated proces is deciding how you should use it.

After obtaining this item in the game, you will be able to gain a blessing from one of the four Turtles to enjoy a powerful buff. With the Primal Ritual Shell in hand, you will need to:

Make your way to the Ritual Site, which will be located to the south of the Uktulut Pier in the Waking Shores region. Fortunately, this area is not that difficult to reach, and you will be able to make your way here by simply exploring the region for some time.

The Ritual Site will have a Dragon nearby, which is a convenient indicator that you're in the right place.

Once you have made your way to the site, you will then be required to click on the Primal Ritual Shell in your inventory. Doing this will activate the item and summon the four Primal Turles in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

After summoning the Primal Turtles, you can then trade the Shell for one of the following blessings:

Flame Turtle’s Blessing: Get an extra 21529 Fire Damage on harmful Spells and abilities.

Get an extra 21529 Fire Damage on harmful Spells and abilities. Wind Turtle’s Blessing: Get extra 385 Mastery for 20 seconds on harmful Spells and abilities.

Get extra 385 Mastery for 20 seconds on harmful Spells and abilities. Sea Turtle’s Blessing: Heals you or your ally for 32315 on helpful and harmful abilities.

Heals you or your ally for 32315 on helpful and harmful abilities. Stone Turtle’s Blessing: Gets you a Shield for 43694 (30 seconds) after taking and dealing harmful & helpful abilities.

If you do manage to get them, these buffs are incredibly powerful. However, you will need to invest some time to consider which buff will better suit your individual playstyle. Each of these Blessings have their own advantages, and the choice will depend on your character and the type of skills that you prefer to use in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

The Dragonflight update is fairly large, and there's plenty of content that you can discover and enjoy in the game.

