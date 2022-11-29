How to reset talents in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

One of the major changes to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight was the tweaks made to the talent system. Each character class has a generic talent tree and a tree for whatever specialization they’re using on that character. Instead of only having a few options, individuals have tons of abilities they can unlock.

Each talent tree in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has its own points to use, so you don’t have to stress about wasting points. However, you can reset those talent trees and try other builds. Thankfully, if you want to reset your talents, you can do it without a lot of fuss.

Here’s how to gain and reset talent points in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

How to unlock and reset talents in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Each time you level up in Dragonflight, you will gain a talent point, in one tree or the other. You can alternate between the two trees as you level up in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Each tree is split into three sections, where you have to use a certain number of points to progress lower.

To go beyond the fourth row, you need to use eight points, and to get beyond the seventh row, you need to use 20 points. This goes for both class and specialization trees. You can even save and load these to swap your builds around at will. This means that you can have a build for Raids, PVP, Mythic+, or whatever content you desire.

In previous WoW expansions, this would cost money, or require you to use items to reset your talent points. That system is now gone, and it is for the best. You can now reset your talent tree points on the fly, and it costs no Gold. If you want to reset your talent points in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, here’s how you can go about it.

How to reset talents

Open your Talent Trees (default N)

Right-click the talent you want to unlearn

Clicking the top-most ability in a column will unlearn all abilities in that column

You can also click 'Reset All Talents' at the bottom of the talent UI if that’s what you want to do. Where can you do this, though? You can do it anywhere, provided you aren’t in a PVP match, still in combat, or in a Mythic+ Dungeon.

Each character class in the MMO has tons of abilities across their talent trees. Each talent tree will have a trio of columns that branch down and lead toward particular spells and abilities for a build. There’s no limit to the number of times you can reset your talents in WoW, either.

There are several reasons to reset your talents for your World of Warcraft: Dragonflight adventures. You may decide a build isn’t working out, or a friend might have a better build for you to try. No matter the reason, it’s never been easier to try out new gameplay builds in Blizzard’s MMO.

WoW: Dragonflight has officially launched on PCs, bringing players to the Dragon Isles, where a thrilling new story awaits.

