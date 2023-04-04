World of Warcraft: Dragonflight patch 10.0.7 April 3 hotfix notes - Fixes to Evoker, Paladin, and more

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight received a recent hotfix for patch 10.0.7, which introduced significant changes to various aspects of the MMO. The April 3 patch aimed to provide fixes to the Evokear and Paladin classes, with the former receiving changes in its PvP variant as well.

As the developers prepare for the arrival of season 2 on March 9, 2023, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has been receiving a fair number of hotfixes each week to ensure a smooth gameplay experience.

World of Warcraft @Warcraft



March 9th: Embers of Neltharion PTR

March 21: Return to the Forbidden Reach



March 9th: Embers of Neltharion PTR

March 21: Return to the Forbidden Reach

Preview Season 2 here: 2023 Roadmap Update

World of Warcraft fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up their official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight patch 10.0.7 April 3 hotfix notes

Classes

Evoker

Fixed an issue causing Ancient Flame to incorrectly be consumed by instant-cast Living Flames, such as from the Burnout talent or Lifespark set bonus.

Paladin

Fixed an issue with the timing of Eye of Tyr’s floating combat text.

Player versus Player

Classes

Paladin

Fixed an issue causing Retribution Aura to trigger from incorrect amounts of incoming damage.

[With weekly restarts] Judgments of the Pure (PvP Talent) now causes Judgment casts on an enemy to cleanse 1 Poison, Disease, and Magic effect they have caused on you (was allies within your aura).

Other recent hotfix details include:

March 31, 2023

Paladin

Holy

Fixed an issue that caused the cooldowns of Judgment and Crusader Strike to not be reduced by Avenging Crusader.

March 30, 2023

Warlock

Affliction

Fixed an issue where Soul-Eater’s Gluttony would not reduce the cooldown of Soul Rot if damage was absorbed.

Demonology

Fixed an issue where Umbral Blaze’s damage would not increase with a second rank.

Items and Rewards

Fixed an issue where the Phoenix Wishwing pet would not properly appear in the pet journal.

March 29, 2023

Classes

Druid

Fixed an issue causing Ursoc’s Fury to generate an incorrect absorb value.

Monk

Mistweaver

Fixed an issue that caused the additional Tiger Palm from Awakened Faeline to sometimes not cast while changing facing or moving out of melee range.

Paladin

Fixed an issue causing some Paladins to fail to obtain their Charger.

Priest

Shadow

Fixed an issue causing Idol of Y’Shaarj to not trigger its Enrage removal effect against creatures affected by Enrage from the Raging Affix in Mythic+ Dungeons.

Warlock

Affliction

Fixed an issue where Soul Flame damage did not match the amount described in the tooltip.

March 28, 2023

Classes

Druid

Balance

Updated the Denizen of the Dream Faerie Dragons to reduce how often they unintentionally engage enemies. They will now enter stealth or invisibility if the caster does, and they now spawn closer to the caster.

Starfall damage increased by 13 percent.

Starfall no longer deals damage once when it is first cast.

Paladin

Fixed an issue causing Divine Purpose to sometimes be incorrectly consumed by an Afterimage trigger.

Fixed an issue causing Fading Light to sometimes apply an absorb with no value.

Priest

Holy

Fixed a bug causing Symbol of Hope to reduce the cooldown of both Divine Protection and Shield of Vengeance for Retribution Paladins. It will now only reduce the cooldown of Divine Protection.

Shadow

Addressed an issue causing Mind Blasts queued after a Mind Spike to not properly reduce the cast time of Mind Blast with Mind Melt talented.

Player versus Player

Classes

Mage

Fixed an issue that caused Frozen Orb’s duration to be longer or shorter than intended.

Priest

Shadow

Fixed an issue causing Psyfiend to be usable during Dispersion.

Warlock

Affliction

Fixed an issue causing Soul Swap Exhale to bypass spell reflection and spell redirect mechanics. The initial cast of Soul Swap will continue to bypass these effects.

