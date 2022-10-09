Rumored Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League hints at The Game Awards 2022 showcase

The Game Awards 2022 looks to be the scheduled event for the announcement of a new Crash Bandicoot game. Even if no official statement has been made yet, the available evidence is quite convincing.

Unknown pizza boxes containing Crash Bandicoot goods have been sent to several content creators, along with a date hinting at a potential reveal on the day of the 2022 Game Awards.

The "receipt" for the item, which was structured like a stack of pizza boxes, stated that Crash Bandicoot 4 will be made available on Steam on October 18. A release on Valve's platform is expected to make fourth game accessible to PC players. The installment had already been made publicly available via Activision Blizzard's Battle.net.

Speculation about the Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League is hinted at by a line on the box's side

Content creators have been receiving parcels disguised as pizza boxes loaded with Crash-themed items, with the line "hungry for more? try our new Wumpa Pizza FOR $12.08!" written on the side of the box as a teaser. Via a tweet from @Nibellion, Canadian YouTuber Guy Eh shared a video of himself opening the present and showing its contents.

Nevertheless, a lot of people think that the $12.08 price tag for the "new wumpa pizza" is a hint that a new game will be revealed on December 8, the same day as The Game Awards 2022.

No known game has the name "Wumpa Pizza," but it could be a hint. Wumpa League is a long-rumored Crash Bandicoot game. Although it is not definite, the term might be a hint towards Wumpa League.

A multiplayer Crash game, possibly titled Wumpa League, is reportedly under development by Crash 4 creator Toys For Bob. If the speculations are accurate, the release date hinted at on the Aku Aku pizza box might be when players see their first glimpse of a brand-new multiplayer brawler title.

The remakes of the legendary games that many fans who have grown up playing on the original PlayStation's Crash Bandicoot trilogy adored as kids were a big hit. The remakes of the Spyro the Dragon and Crash trilogies by game developer Toys for Bob for modern players have contributed to the revival of the traditional platforming franchise.

Toys for Bob shared a possible teaser for an upcoming title (Image via YouTube/Canadian Guy Eh)

As more proof that the Activision team Toys for Bob is developing a brand-new game, they published a picture of every game the developer has ever created in August, putting the space for its 18th game empty.

