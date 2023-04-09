5 open-world games where you can cause total chaos

Open-world games act as a vast playground, enabling you to do whatever your heart desires. Many open-world games even incentivize causing chaos by handing over weapons, tools, and gadgets that lead to explosions and mass destruction. These often entail hilarious and over-the-top scenarios that form a unique experience.

Not all open-world games are built around causing mayhem, as a handful possess gameplay mechanics designed to encourage you to engage in destruction. Some games on the list below even have a strong narrative while giving you access to a vast open world with outposts to destroy, enemies to kill, and explosions to relish.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Just Cause 4 and four other open-world games where you can unleash chaos

1) Just Cause 4

Just Cause 4 is synonymous with chaos and is one of the rarest open-world games to encourage mayhem and destruction. The protagonist Rico is always tasked with missions that require destroying enemy encampments, generator fields, and many such unique areas to derail the autocracy of a dictator.

Storyline has never been a strong suit for Just Cause games, and this fourth iteration is no different. However, the game is a certified chaos machine that allows you to fly around the world of Solis using Rico’s grapple hook and wingsuit while using myriad weapons to mow down enemy waves effortlessly.

2) Far Cry 6

Speaking of dictators, you can check out Far Cry 6, featuring popular actor Giancarlo Esposito from the Breaking Bad series as the main villain. If you wish to delve into a game with a strong story and various activities to partake in, you can never go wrong with Far Cry 6.

This title allows you to wield quirky weapons like the Disco Locos that shoot out CDs at enemies, the Pyrotechno that launches firecrackers as projectiles, the Toastador flamethrower that can set anything and anyone on fire, and countless other guns. Furthermore, there are many pet companions, like the adorable dog Chorizo who aids you in tagging your foes and even finds you resources.

3) Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most stellar open-world games. It has three playable characters – Michael, Franklin, and Trevor. GTA games are known for their chaotic scenarios, and players can even delve into the ever-expanding GTA Online to partake in the destruction caused by players around the globe.

The offline game is nothing short of a vast open sandbox since you can use numerous weapons to initiate a response from the cops. This ensues in a string of chaotic car chases, and upon attracting enough notoriety, the city of Los Santos even deploys helicopters to hunt you down.

4) Prototype 2

You step into the shoes of James Heller in Prototype 2 to exact revenge on Alex Mercer, who passed on his virus to James. This leads the latter to transform/mutate into a superior being with powers and abilities, allowing him to scale buildings and use tentacles to destroy vehicles and tanks, along with a gigantic blade arm to defeat enemies.

The dystopian rendition of New York City infected with the virus is ripe for unleashing James’ otherworldly abilities to thwart the evil plans of Blackwatch. The city is divided into red, yellow, and green zones, wherein you can defeat incoming enemy waves and even decimate tanks and helicopters with James’ Tendrils superpowers.

5) Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion unravels in futuristic London while giving you access to a slew of unique hacking abilities. Although the game's story is engaging, you are free to cause mayhem on the streets as well.

You can hop onto the Cargo Drone and use weapons like shotguns, rifles, and grenade launchers to destroy vehicles. Alternatively, you can hack the various infrastructure in London while driving and sit back to soak in the explosions while causing traffic jams. You can also move cars out of your way by hacking them and remotely making them run into explodable objects.

While there are many open-world games with unique world designs, the aforementioned ones are perfect for unleashing destruction and chaos. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Mad Max, and Saints Row are some other robust open-world games that allow a certain level of freedom to engage in notorious activities.

