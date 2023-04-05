Resident Evil 4 remake guide: How to easily defeat the Regenerators

Resident Evil 4 remake, the latest survival-horror offering from Capcom, features some really unique and challenging enemy and boss encounters. Much like the previous titles, enemies in the latest release have their own set of strengths and weaknesses that you will need to be aware of in order to defeat them in combat. Similar to the original, the remake features various different infected enemy types, from plaga-infected villagers, i.e., Ganados to the Colmillo, i.e., plaga-infected dogs.

As you progress through the story, you will come face-to-face with variations of these, including some unique plaga-infected creatures. One of them is the Regenerator, which is easily the toughest non-boss enemy that you will have to contend with in Resident Evil 4 remake.

How to defeat the Regenerators in Resident Evil 4 remake?

Regenerators, as their name might imply, are basically unkillable via traditional means, due to their fast regenerative capabilities. You can shoot their limbs off to slow them down, but they will grow back incredibly fast. Even shooting the head with a shotgun at point-blank range basically has no effect on the creature.

However, there is a way to seemingly defeat these enemies without wasting much of your ammunition in Resident Evil 4 remake:

You will first encounter the Regenerators in chapter 13 of Resident Evil 4 remake, where you will be tasked with exploring an abandoned lab and finding three key cards.

As you explore the lab, you will constantly be stalked and attacked by Regenerators, with no way to fend them off.

Fortunately, once you acquire level 2 security access and make your way to the incubation lab, you will find a weapon attachment called - Biosensor Scope , which is the tool that can be used to kill the Regenerators.

You will need to attach the Biosensor Scope to one of your compatible weapons, preferably the sniper rifle (Stingray).

The Biosensor Scope essentially allows you to scan the environment for traces of living organisms using their unique heat signature.

While the Regenerators are almost invulnerable to direct attacks, they do have specific weak points (plaga parasites inside their body), which you can scope out using the Biosensor Scope.

There are a total of three plaga parasites nesting within a Regenerator's body that you will need to shoot in order to kill the infected creature.

Regenerators shambles like T-virus infected zombies from the Resident Evil 2 remake, which makes it quite challenging to pinpoint the parasites nesting within their bodies.

However, with a sniper rifle with high accuracy like the Stingray, you can easily target the parasites and defeat the host Regenerator.

It should be mentioned that certain Regenerators can transform into Iron Maidens, which are a deadlier variant of the infected creature.

To defeat the Iron Maiden, you will need to shoot the plaga parasite in the head of the creature.

Following their first appearance in chapter 13 of Resident Evil 4 remake, you will face the Regenerators and the Iron Maiden multiple times in the subsequent chapters; however, if you do not feel confident enough to take on these hulking beasts, you can always choose not to engage with them and just run past these enemies as they are pretty slow.

