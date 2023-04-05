Resident Evil 4 remake guide: How to find the wrench in chapter 13

The Resident Evil 4 remake features some really tricky puzzles, especially during the final few chapters. One such puzzle involves you having to find three key cards while avoiding getting killed by Regenerators. During this chapter, you will be tasked with finding a wrench to open up a control panel that will allow you to grab the final key card required to exit the area.

While the wrench can be quite easy to find if you know the right place, the game does not provide you with ample hints, nor does it give you any indication of where you can find the key item required to progress.

However, if you have been paying attention to the tools provided to you during the quest, you can easily find the wrench and grab the final key card. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to find the wrench in chapter 13 of the Resident Evil 4 remake.

How to find the wrench in chapter 13 of Resident Evil 4 remake?

During chapter 13 of Resident Evil 4 remake, you are tasked with procuring three different key cards, which are essential items that you will need to progress through the main story. While the area for key cards is devoid of any fodder enemies, i.e., Ganados, you do encounter Regenerators, which are undead creatures that cannot be killed by conventional means.

You will find the wrench within the incubation lab (Image via Resident Evil 4 remake)

While you can stop Regenerators from attacking you momentarily by shooting their limbs or heads, they quickly restore those parts, making them one of the toughest enemies to deal with. Once you acquire two key cards (giving you access to level 2 security clearance), you will be able to make your way to the final area of the mission, i.e., the "incubation lab".

In the incubation lab, you will find the third and final key card that is required to exit the area and subsequently, complete the chapter in Resident Evil 4 remake. However, the final key card is hidden behind a locked control panel, for which you must find a wrench. Fortunately, the wrench can be found within the incubation lab, albeit hidden behind a small environmental puzzle.

You will need to use the Biosensor Scope to find the wrench (Image via Resident Evil 4 remake)

Here are the steps to find the wrench in chapter 13 of the Resident Evil 4 remake:

When you first enter the incubation lab, you will find a suitcase that houses the Biosensor Scope , which you can attach to your sniper (Stingray) or assault rifle and can be used to scan the environment for infected lifeforms.

, which you can attach to your sniper (Stingray) or assault rifle and can be used to scan the environment for infected lifeforms. While the Biosensor Scope can be used to detect Ganados hidden behind covers or predict enemy ambush, its best use case is to scope out the weak points of a Regenerator.

To find the wrench, you will have to scan the incubation lab with the Biosensor Scope equipped to any of your compatible weapons.

There are four glass chambers within the incubation lab, each with a Regenerator inside of them. You will need to scan all four of the Regenerators to find the wrench, which is randomly placed inside one of them.

Once you find the Regenerator that has the wrench inside them, you must shoot that Regenerator's glass chamber, and then kill the creature to get the wrench.

Killing the Regenerator can be quite tough, but with some patience and steady aim, you can easily defeat these hulking creatures. To kill the Regenerator, you will need to first scope its body using the Biosensor Scope (best used with the Stingray), and shoot the plaga-parasites nesting within its abdomen.

There are a total of three parasites inside a Regenerator's body, you will need to shoot all three of them to ultimately defeat the creature and get the wrench.

With the wrench in your possession, you will be able to unlock the control panel and grab the final key card. It should be noted that once you unlock the control panel, you will be ambushed by a group of Ganados as well as the rest of the Regenerators within the room. You will need to either fight these enemies or will need to stall them long enough to get the key card ready.

It is recommended not to waste ammunition on the enemies that ambush you, since you can easily just grab the key card and leave the area using the elevator just outside the incubation lab.

