Top 3 Sorcerer builds for Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 provides a selection of 12 distinct classes, each boasting its own set of special abilities. During character creation, you have the freedom to opt for any class that aligns with your desired playstyle. This choice holds significant importance as their individual traits greatly influence your adventure. Thus, it becomes essential to make wise feature selections that will provide valuable assistance in tackling complex situations. One of the twelve classes accessible in Baldur's Gate 3 is the Sorcerer.

The Sorcerer class in Baldur's Gate 3 is accompanied by unique sub-classes, each providing unique abilities. This class basically revolves around harnessing magical powers and excelling in spellcasting proficiency. This article presents valuable insights regarding the optimal Sorcerer Build for Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 build guide: Sorcerer class primary abilities, cantrips selection, and Metamagic effects

Primary abilities

Prior to diving straight into the building process, it's important to first grasp the capabilities offered by the Sorcerer class in Baldur's Gate 3. As previously mentioned, characters belonging to this class display expertise in spellcasting, accompanied by three primary attributes:

Charisma

Constitution

Dexterity

Charisma attribute empowers your character with proficiency in survival, interaction, skillful manipulation, and the art of building relationships. Constitution significantly impacts your maximum Hit Points, determining the extent of damage you can endure.

Dexterity in Baldur's Gate 3 plays a pivotal role in two aspects: your likelihood of successfully landing an attack (Attack Roll) and the level of damage you can inflict using Dexterity-based weapons. Hence, the optimal character builds as a Sorcerer should be centered on emphasizing the three main attributes: Charisma, Constitution, and Dexterity.

Cantrips for Sorcerer build

You can select four Cantrips to enhance your Sorcerer character's abilities. Cantrips in Baldur's Gate 3 represent spells that characters can employ. They encompass a diverse array of capabilities, each carrying its unique spellcasting effects. In constructing your Sorcerer character, you can opt for the following Cantrips:

Bone Chill: This Cantrip inflicts Necrotic damage, hampers the target's healing abilities, and imposes a penalty on attacks made by undead creatures.

Acid Splash: The Acid Splash Cantrip launches a sphere of acid that inflicts damage on every creature it strikes.

True Strike: By employing the True Strike Cantrip, a character can thoroughly assess an opponent's defenses, thereby gaining an Advantage on the subsequent Attack Roll against that target. This spell essentially provides an advantage over two turns.

Friends: When utilizing the Friends Cantrip, your character gains an Advantage on Charisma Checks aimed at non-hostile creatures. However, once the spell concludes, the affected creature becomes aware of the Charm and may potentially point fingers at the caster.

Metamagic effects

Metamagic in Baldur's Gate 3 is a Toggleable Passive Trait crafted exclusively for the Sorcerer class. It's important to note that a single spell can have just one Metamagic applied to it simultaneously. When employing Metamagic, it expends Sorcery points, the cost of which varies based on their level of potency. Below is a list of available Metamagic options:

Careful Spell

Distant Spell

Extended Spell

Twinned Spell

Heightened Spell

Quickened Spell

Subtle Spell

Best Sorcerer builds for Baldur's Gate 3

1) Draconic Bloodline

Subclass

The Draconic Bloodline in Baldur's Gate 3 serves as a subclass within the Sorcerer class and demonstrates prowess in utilizing Daggers, Quarterstaves, and Light Crossbows. Using the Draconic Bloodline, your Hit Point maximum receives a boost of one for every level achieved in the Sorcerer class.

This choice also grants access to Draconic Resilience, a capability that cloaks segments of your skin in scales akin to those of a dragon. This resilient adaptation translates to an Armor Class of 13 when you abstain from wearing traditional armor.

Feats

In terms of Feat selection, Durable is an ideal choice. This particular Feat contributes a one-point elevation to your Constitution, capped at a maximum of 20. Additionally, after each Short Rest, you will fully recover your hit points, demonstrating the effectiveness of this choice.

Given the Sorcerer class's proficiency with Crossbows, the Crossbow Expert Feat becomes a viable selection. This feat essentially eradicates the disadvantage associated with Attack Rolls for crossbow attacks executed in close combat situations.

Race

For this particular subclass, you have the option to choose the Dragon Born Race. Sorcerers following the Draconic Bloodline can opt for a specific color representing their Draconic Ancestry (Racial Features), which results in a visible alteration to the character's appearance.

Each of these colors also comes with distinct abilities. Among the eight available vignettes, Red, Black, and Green stand out as the most advantageous choices.

Red: Fire

Fire Black : Acid

: Acid Green: Poison

These color selections also define the damage and area of effect for your breath weapon, along with the type of resistance acquired. Upon using your breath weapon, all creatures within the designated area must perform a saving throw.

2) Storm Sorcery

Subclass

Another subclass you can select in Baldur's Gate 3 is Storm Sorcery. Within this subclass lies the Tempestuous Magic feature, granting you the ability to either cast a Level 1 spell or, as a bonus action, soar through the skies until your turn concludes, all while avoiding any Opportunity Attacks.

Using this particular subclass allows you to tap into the unrefined might of storms and elemental energies, setting you apart from other spellcasters. In essence, characters belonging to this subclass possess a natural affinity for the elements, enabling them to wield the energy of lightning, thunder, wind, and rain to benefit themselves.

Feats

Considering the inherent Elemental abilities of Storm Sorcery, you can employ the perks of Elemental Adept, Mage Slayer, or Mobile.

Elemental Adept: By utilizing Elemental Adept, your spells gain the ability to bypass Resistance to a chosen damage type. When you cast spells of that specific type, the chance of rolling a 1 on your spellcasting is eliminated. You can opt for one passive feat related to the following damage types:

Acid

Cold

Fire

Lightning

Thunder

Mage Slayer: The Mage Slayer feat provides you with the advantage of improved saving throws against spells cast by adversaries positioned beside you. Additionally, you possess the capability to react by launching an attack against the spellcaster. Furthermore, any foes you successfully strike will experience a heightened difficulty in succeeding at concentration saving throws.

Mobile: The Mobile feat proves invaluable in augmenting your mobility. It grants you the ability to move more effectively, even in challenging terrain, when you decide to Dash.

Race

Regarding the aspect of race, opting for Tieflings would be a fitting choice, especially considering the Feats you've chosen. Tieflings in Baldur's Gate 3 present several benefits, including enhanced mobility allowing you to cover nine meters per turn.

Furthermore, they possess an inherent trait known as Hellish Resistance, allowing you to effectively withstand Fire damage by only incurring half the usual harm.

In addition to these attributes, opting for a Tiefling character would also result in an expanded visual capability, enabling clear vision in darkness within a range of 12 meters.

3) Wild Magic

Subclass

If you enjoy more challenging combat mechanics, Wild Magic is certainly tailored to your preferences. This subclass in Baldur's Gate 3 enables your character to cast spells of 1st-level or higher, introducing the potential for an extra, unpredictable effect to accompany the spell's intended outcome.

Moreover, this subclass includes a capability known as the Tides of Chaos, which, when activated, grants your character an Advantage on the subsequent Attack Roll, Ability Check, or Saving Throw.

Feats

Given the capabilities of Wild Magic, you have the option to choose from the following feats:

Resilient: Your character can enhance one Ability score by 1, up to a maximum of 20, and gains Proficiency in Saving Throws associated with that Ability. You can opt for one of the following Resilient feats:

Strength

Dexterity

Constitution

Intelligence

Wisdom

Charisma

Shield Master: If your character wields a shield, they will receive a +2 bonus to Dexterity Saving Throws. In the event that a spell compels you to make a Dexterity Saving Throw, you can use your reaction to employ your shield and reduce the damage caused by the spell's effect.

If you fail the Saving Throw, you'll only sustain half the damage. And if the Saving Throw succeeds, you'll avoid taking any damage.

Race

The Drow Half-Elf in Baldur's Gate 3 presents several attributes: Base Racial Speed, Civil Militia, Darkvision, and Fey Ancestry. The Base Racial Speed boosts your character's mobility. With Civil Militia, your character gains proficiency in armor, weapons, and shields.

Darkvision in Baldur's Gate 3 enables your character to see in darkness up to 12 meters, while Fey Ancestry provides an advantage on saving throws against Charm and immunity to magic. Additionally, the Drow Half-Elf includes a unique trait named Dancing Lights, which generates ethereal lights illuminating a radius of 12 meters.