All legendary weapons tier list in Baldur's Gate 3

Having the right type of weapon in Baldur's Gate 3 will certainly help you dispose of the enemies that you face. There are many options for weapons in the game, and each has its own qualities that can complement certain playstyles. Among them, the most powerful ones are considered legendary.

There are a few legendary weapons in the game for you to find, but coming across one is not easy. They are usually found at the end of difficult quests or tough challenges, but they are certainly worth going after.

These powerful weapons are quite different from each other in a few ways, and some are stronger than others. In this article, we are going to be ranking them into tiers.

Note: If you already know what the legendary weapons in Baldur's Gate 3 are, skip to the end for the tier list.

What are the legendary weapons in Baldur's Gate 3?

Before deciding what tier every legendary weapon falls into in Baldur's Gate 3, we must first look into what they can do. So here is a brief overview of their capabilities.

1) Crimson Mischief

This shortsword is capable of dealing extra 1d4 piercing damage against enemies that are below 50% health. When it is equipped in your main hand, you deal seven points of extra piercing damage if you have an Advantage against your target. Meanwhile, equipping it in your off hand, you can add your ability modifier to its damage output.

This weapon is quite versatile, and it makes you deadly in close-range combat in Baldur's Gate 3, provided that you are able to meet the conditions needed to activate its special abilities.

2) Markoheshkir

Markoheshkir is a quarterstaff that is capable of boosting the abilities of the spellcasters in your party. It provides a +1 bonus to any spells that require a saving throw and a +1 to spell attack rolls. This weapon also has an ability called Arcane Battery that causes the next spell you cast not to consume a spell slot.

This is indeed a remarkable item to equip for your spellcaster. Its special abilities become null if equipped onto a character whose class does not use any spells at all.

3) Bloodthirst

Bloodthirst is a dagger which you can find with the Crimson Mischief. It reduces the number you need to roll to land a critical hit by one, and it also has bonuses based on whether it is equipped on your main or off hand.

When you use it on your character's main hand slot, any creatures hit with this weapon become vulnerable to piercing damage. On your off hand, its effects are reactive to your enemies' actions since they allow you to retaliate when a creature misses a melee attack against you. Your counterattack is imbued with True Strike.

4) Selune's Spear of Night

You can obtain this spear towards the end of Act 2, and it is tied to a quest that involves a choice made by Shadowheart in Baldur's Gate 3. When equipped, this spear provides you with Advantage on Wisdom Saving Throws and Perception Checks. Additionally, it supplies you with Darkvision, allowing you to see up to 12 meters in the dark.

This spear is one of two legendary items you can get. The item you get will depend on the choice that your companion makes. Aside from the benefits listed above, this weapon has the Druid spell Moonbeam bound to it in Baldur's Gate 3.

5) Shar's Spear of Evening

This is the alternative spear you can get depending on Shadowheart's choice at the end of Act 2 in Baldur's Gate 3. Shar's Spear of Evening gives you Advantage on Saving Throws when you are lightly or heavily obscured. Furthermore, it deals an extra 1d6 damage to creatures that are also obscured.

It also provides you with protection against being blinded. This means that while you have this weapon equipped, you cannot be afflicted with this status effect. While the Spear of Night has Moonbeam, this spear has a spell that can create darkness bound to it.

6) Nyrulna

Nyrulna is a trident that provides both active and passive bonuses when equipped, making it one of the best items in the game overall. When you use it as a thrown weapon, it automatically returns to your hand. Additionally, it deals 3-12 thunder damage in a six-meter radius when thrown. You also cannot be forced to drop this weapon.

As for its passive abilities, it provides you with a bonus movement speed of +3 meters and jump distance and ]also gives you immunity to fall damage. Finally, this trident glows, lighting up a six-meter radius.

7) The Blood of Lathander

This legendary weapon is a mace that has the spell Sunbeam bound to it. Additionally, with this mace equipped, you can regain 2-12 hitpoints when your health is reduced to zero. Allies within a nine-meter radius regain 1-6 hit points. This effect can only be activated once for every long rest.

Moreover, it sheds holy light on a six-meter radius. During combat, any fiend and undead caught within this radius must pass a Constitution Saving Throw; otherwise, they become blinded.

Ranking each legendary weapon into tiers

Now that we know what each of these legendary weapons is capable of in Baldur's Gate 3, it is time to decide where they land on a tier list. Some of these weapons are quite versatile and provide bonuses that are usable for any situation, while others have very specific situations wherein they are useful, and that would be the major thing to consider when ranking them into these tiers.

S Tier: The Blood of Lathander, Nyrulna

A Tier: Selune's Spear of Night, Crimson Mischief

B Tier: Bloodthirst

C Tier: Shar's Spear of Evening, Markoheshkir

Weapons in higher tiers are more useful and have the best benefits when equipped. Those that fall in the latter tiers are not bad by any means but are less versatile or have very limited uses in Baldur's Gate 3.