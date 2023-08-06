How to save Shadowheart in Baldur's Gate 3

Shadowheart is the second NPC you meet in Baldur's Gate 3, and like your in-game character, she is also stuck in the Nautiloid ship. If you follow the markers indicated by the primary quest line, she can be found in the room, which leads directly to where the Mind Flayer is fighting some enemies. You can take advantage of this room if you want to escape the ship and proceed with your journey.

Your encounter with her differs from with Lae'zel, although all of you have been infected with the parasite and want to save yourselves. Shadowheart is trapped in a pod and will implore you for rescue.

Do note that the brain and Lae'zel will ask you to ignore her and journey to the helm. However, it makes sense for you to rescue Shadowheart in Baldur's Gate 3.

Easy process to rescue Shadowheart in Baldur's Gate 3

Saving the cleric is easier if you have started as a Warlock or a Wizard. Unlike other classes, you will find extra dialog options when interacting with her.

If you succeed at the first Arcana check, you can deduce that the pod is connected to a console.

You will have one additional Arcana check, but success at this step is unimportant.

You will have the option to put your hand on the console, and there will be one more Illithid Wisdom check. If you succeed, Shadowheart will be released from her pod, and you can add her to your squad.

There's an alternative for those who don't start as a Wizard/Warlock in Baldur's Gate 3 or may have failed at the abovementioned Wisdom check:

Instead of heading towards the marker of the main mission, go to the east of the room where Shadowheart is present.

You will reach a room where a dead thrall can be found.

Loot the corpse to find an Eldritch Rune.

Travel back the route you came from to the room where the pod is present.

Go over to the console, and the following dialog will be presented: "There's a socket in the console, shaped like the rune you found. Insert it."

Choose the option to place your hand, and the rune will open the pod.

She is a highly useful character who can perfectly play the role of a support caster. She has many healing spells and buffs, making her a must-have in any squad. With the correct build, she will keep your squad alive during the toughest battles in Baldur's Gate 3.