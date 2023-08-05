Where to find Gale early in Baldur's Gate 3?

Gale is one of the many companion-to-be characters you'll encounter in Baldur's Gate 3. Unlike other characters, he can be found early in the game if you're familiar with this location. Locating him can be rewarding in many ways, especially since your powers and abilities will be vastly limited at the start. After several years of early access, Baldur's Gate 3 has finally received its full release.

Those who made the early purchase got an experience of the game, although numerous facets have been changed in the full version. That said, Gale's location hasn't changed, and he remains one of the earliest members you can add to your team. To find him quickly, follow the steps mentioned in the next section.

Disclaimer: Contains major spoilers from parts of the main storyline.

Finding Gale in Baldur's Gate 3

If you have played the early access of Baldur's Gate 3, you'll know how the story begins. There haven't been many changes to the first chapter of Act 1, and you'll again wake up in the Nautiloid ship. Follow through the entire questline until you crash the ship on an island.

Escape the crashed ship. Make sure to wake Shadowheart, as he will be your first main companion.

As you escape the crashed ship, you'll also encounter Asterion. With the correct dialog options, you'll be able to recruit him as well.

As you escape the Nautiloid ship, there are three potential routes that you can take in Baldur's Gate 3. Select the one that leads to the north (towards the chapel).

As you proceed slightly on this road, you'll be a glowing waypoint on your left.

Interact with it; a hand will emerge, asking you to pull.

Gale will emerge from the purple hole if you can pull his hand successfully.

With the correct dialog choices, he will become your third companion (assuming you already have Shadowheart and Asterion in your squad).

Gale is a good companion if you haven't developed your character as a wizard/warlock. He is a wizard himself but does have slightly high maintenance. You'll soon realize he has to consume magical equipment periodically (the reason is revealed later).

If you miss out on this early chance to recruit him, you'll have an opportunity again later in Baldur's Gate 3. However, it's best to have him on your side early on, as a wizard/warlock performing the role of an offensive spellcaster is a must in every good squad.