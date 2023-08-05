Best Baldur's Gate 3 team composition for beginners

Team composition is a crucial aspect in achieving consistent success in Baldur's Gate 3. Irrespective of your difficulty, a balanced squad will be required at every step of the game. With so many classes, races, and sub-races, it's always a challenging job. You will have some advantages if you're experienced with the Dungeons and Dragons 5e ecosystem.

Nevertheless, getting the best squad can always be a tricky thing. It's much more difficult when just starting out, as almost all your allies and character will be severely limited. Hence, it's essential to get the right balance early on, which will help you proceed steadily.

Baldur's Gate 3 team composition roles

There's a simple reason for the emergence of different classes - each one caters to a specific type of role. When it comes to squads, the main roles can be divided into the following categories:

Main damage dealer

Someone who specializes in dialogues

Someone who specializes in utility

Support spell caster

Offensive spell caster

In Baldur's Gate 3, every squad can have a maximum of four members, but there are five roles. Hence, you've to set up your team in such a fashion that the four members will be able to fulfill all five roles.

Typically, it's best to pick a class for your custom character to perform two roles simultaneously. The warlock class, for example, can easily be used in dialogues and as an offensive spell-caster.

For the primary damage dealer, there are numerous options. You can fit almost all the classes in this role as long as they can do significant damage. For utility, Asterion, who is rogue, is an excellent candidate and will be available to players from very early on.

Shadowheart is an excellent choice for a support spell caster, as she comes with many healing spells and buffs. It's not necessary to stick to these characters only, as you'll come across more companions in Baldur's Gate 3. What's important is understanding the different roles and how they complement each other.

Having someone who can fill the utility task is fundamental when deciding team composition. They're excellent at lock-picking and disarming traps. If you have someone like that in your squad, you can take advantage of many additional rewards and shortcuts on the map.

Similarly, having someone who excels in dialog is equally essential for team composition. Conflict at every stage will not only be a time-consuming affair but you might get stuck against an imperious enemy. In such cases, having someone with excellent persuasion skills could help you turn the tide in your favor.

If built correctly, your wizard can fill three roles: combat specialists, offensive spell casters, and dialog specialization. If you still need to develop a rogue character, you can easily use Asterion. He will be your main guy to disarm traps and unlock more rewards.

For the remaining positions, you're free to have preferences. The options on your hand will be limited initially, but the list of available characters expands quickly.

I made a warlock, and he's my offensive spell caster specializing in dialogue. I use Lae'Zel as my combat specialist, Shadowheart as my support, and Asterion as the utility. This evenly balanced team composition complements each other regarding their optimum roles and abilities.

Using characters you like and can relate to is essential, but the overall team composition balance, as mentioned above, will be paramount.