Baldur's Gate 3 offers players a total of 12 Classes to choose from during character creation. The Wizard is one such Class who, as the name suggests, specializes in the magical arts. Players are offered a great deal of customization during character creation, being able to adjust their appearance and stats.

Before starting the game, players must name their newly generated character. Picking a name for your favorite character in an expansive RPG can be quite a conundrum for many. As such, you can refer to our list of 20 such suitable names for a Wizard class in-game.

The best Wizard names for Baldur's Gate 3

Here is a list of 20 hand-picked names for players choosing to begin their adventure as a wizard in the game:

Triss

Uluvinor

Gandalf

Irahith

Olumaex

Elza

Elenor

Albus

Nostradamus

Saruman

Izor

Thosior

Ihoro

Nigel

Yasmin

Godric

Lucian

Paviar

Severus

Ellophi

These unique names will stand out from the crowd and provide a pleasant experience. Keen players may have noticed we have included names from various popular franchises as a bonus.

Keep in mind that this list is subjective and can be further improved, making as many permutations and combinations to it as they wish.

Do character names have any impact on the campaign of Baldur's Gate 3?

No, character names have no real effect on the campaign. NPC characters will refer to the protagonist by their name, which has no positive or negative status effects. You can freely choose whatever outlandish name they desire without the fear of any penalty.

However, it should be kept in mind that the character's name must not contain any offensive words/slurs. Doing so might result in a ban or being ostracised by teammates during co-op.

What is the Wizard class in Baldur's Gate 3?

The Wizard is one of the 12 available classes you can pick at the start of the game. Wizards prioritize Intelligence and have mastered the arcane arts. Being a scholar at heart, they are able to fuse together ancient spells with modern techniques to devastating effect.

Like most other classes, Wizards have their own set of perks and limitations - in the form of Features, Cantrips, Spells, and Proficiencies. Additionally, Wizards can “evolve” into a subclass. There are a total of eight subclasses to choose from, ranging from the Necromancers to the Illusionists.

Baldur's Gate 3 was released worldwide on August 3, 2023. This role-playing title from Larian Studios is a sequel to Baldur's Gate 2: Shadows of Amn, drawing heavy inspiration from the Dungeons and Dragons series of tabletop games. It is available for the PC, macOS, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S as a single-player focused campaign with optional co-op elements.