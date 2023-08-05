Top 20 Druid names for Baldur's Gate 3

The Druid is one of the classes in Baldur's Gate 3. It is known for its Wisdom Ability. Druids are highly intelligent and are known to be proficient in using simple weapons, Light and Medium armor, as well as Shields. They are one of the most versatile classes in the game and are highly effective in group fights, where they can support their allies with defensive and healing Spells.

One of the most prominent abilities of the Druid class is its ability to shapeshift into wild animals. The official description of Druids in the game reads:

"Druids channel the elemental forces of nature and share a deep kinship with animals. Mastery of Wild Shape allows them to transform into beasts from all over the Realms."

If you wish to play Baldur's Gate 3 as a Druid, you might be looking for a cool name for your character. This is one of the most important stages of character-building in a role-playing game. This article has some excellent suggestions you can pick from.

Best Druid character names in Baldur's Gate 3

Druid in the game (Image via Larian Studios)

Here are some suggestions for Druid character names in Baldur's Gate 3:

BearHunter

megaBeast

BrutalSwinger

HedgeRUnner

FoxyFruit

magekiller

FireBorne

hellwater

Yveltress

BUshREaper

HoneyStealer

FoeEater

UnspokenRoar

Zekromite

TactiApe

ElementalBeast

EarthLOVer

bricKbreakeR

Ultrabeast

KenoughDawg

You can use these name suggestions as they are, or you can take inspiration from them to come up with something that suits your taste better.

The game lets you customize your character to the minutest details. Selecting a name to complement your character design will go a long way in elevating your gameplay experience.

A couple of things to keep in mind while naming your character is to make sure not to include any slurs in it. You might get yourself banned for doing so.

Even if you don't get banned, it might trigger other players when you try out the title in the co-op mode. This can greatly hamper their gameplay experience, which is far from ideal.

Can you change your name in Baldur's Gate 3?

Unfortunately, it is not possible to change your name in Baldur's Gate 3 once you have locked into it. The game gives you many options to choose from when building your character but leaves the name entirely up to your imagination.

That said, you should exercise great caution when finalizing the name for your Druid character. Once you have confirmed your choice, you won't get a second chance to change it. This applies to accidental spelling mistakes or incorrect capitalizations as well.

Naming your character is a binding decision that you have to stick with for your entire playthrough experience.

Baldur's Gate 3 is a role-playing game published by Larian Studios. The full edition of the game went live for Windows PCs on August 3, 2023. The macOS and PlayStation 5 versions are expected to come out on September 6, 2023, while the Xbox ports are still in development.