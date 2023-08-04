Can you change character appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3 after initial character creation?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is now officially live on PC, and players are finally getting to try out everything that Larian Studios has brought to the table, including an incredibly fleshed-out character creation menu. The latest franchise entry has one of the best character customization features out of all previous Larian titles, and players have been spending hours trying and make the perfect DnD adventurer to explore the Forgotten Realm.

However, while some are happy with the protagonist they were able to create, there are players in the community who are wondering if they will be able to change the character's appearance again after the initial creation.

Looks can often get boring for some of the Baldur’s Gate 3 community members, and it’s not all that surprising why they are looking for ways to alter how their character looks and feels in the RPG.

Is it possible to customize character appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Unfortunately, there is no way to permanently change your character’s appearance after the initial character creation menu in Baldur’s Gate 3. Once you have locked in what your protagonist looks like, you will be stuck with it for the rest of the playthrough.

Hence, it’s important to be absolutely sure and satisfied with how your character and Dreamlover look before starting the narrative.

Spending a couple of hours in the character creation menu might just be the right call, as Baldur’s Gate 3 is over 100 hours long with no way for players to change how their character looks.

However, there are some temporary ways you can use to alter your character's appearance.

How to change character appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3

While it’s not a permanent change in appearance, you can temporarily change what your character looks like by using the Mask of the Shapeshifter. The item can be obtained by purchasing the Digital Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Those who have purchased the edition will need to make their way to the camp and look for the traveler’s chest. The Mask of the Shapeshifter is inside it, and the item is free to use.

Upon equipping it, you will get the Shapeshift spell, and it will allow you to change your race and gender while giving you the stat boost and bonuses of the race you change to.

While there is no permanent way to change your appearance in the RPG after the character creation, it’s likely that Larian Studios might add it to the game in the future if there is enough community demand.