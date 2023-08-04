What are Advantages and Disadvantages in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 heavily influences luck, as many decisions are made on the outcomes of your dice roll. Thanks to the Dungeons and Dragons 5e rule set, you'll have to use a 20-sided die routinely when any decision is involved. While luck is arguably the most significant factor in such cases, having an advantage or a disadvantage could be an essential decider of success and failure.

You'll have to roll your die early when you start your journey. This will involve a single roll; the objective is to get a number high enough for your action to succeed. However, having an advantage or a disadvantage will allow you to roll your die not once but twice.

How do Baldur's Gate 3 advantages and disadvantages work?

As mentioned earlier, you get to roll your 20-sided die twice. If you have an advantage for a specific action, the higher roll of the two will be automatically accepted as the outcome. This is an excellent feature as sometimes, one of your roles could be having poor luck. In such instances, the second roll with a higher value could turn your actions into a success.

The lesser of the two rolls will be automatically selected when there's a disadvantage. If one of your two rolls is terrible, this can hamper your in-game progression.

While the die roll(s) in Baldur's Gate 3 could be arbitrary, there's an excellent way for you to control how you could end up having an advantage or disadvantage during a specific specified action.

How to get advantages and disadvantages?

In Baldur's Gate 3, there's no one sure way for you to approach a particular situation. You have the freedom to undertake different methods, and here's how you can get advantages in some instances:

Stealth attacks.

Attacks are made on prone enemies.

Perception checks (only as elves)

Persuasion checks with the help of the Friends of Charmed Person spell.

Persuasion checks on animals with a suitable spell.

Similarly, you could also get disadvantages in certain situations with a wrong approach.

Attacks in darkness without Dark Vision.

Using heavy attacks with races using smaller weapons.

All checks when in a Frightened state (with few exceptions).

Ranged attacks from melee range.

These are the actions/approaches you should avoid at all costs, as they can seriously hamper your in-game progression.

Do note that advantages and disadvantages don't work when you try to heal in Baldur's Gate 3. They also don't work when determining your damage to a particular enemy. However, they will apply to an attack and its possible success (or failure if the roll value isn't high enough).