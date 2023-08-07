5 best Combat Utility Spells in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 is a treasure trove of skills and spells, featuring over 200 spells during the game's launch. While direct damage spells might be the first thing that comes to mind in the midst of combat, utility spells play an equally vital role in shaping the outcome of your battles. These spells offer strategic advantages, allowing players to manipulate the battlefield, control enemies, and provide tactical opportunities.

Combat utility spells are not only useful for enhancing your own abilities but also for hindering your foes. They can create environmental effects and affect the mental state of enemies to render them less effective in combat. Here, we delve into the top five combat utility spells in Baldur’s Gate 3, highlighting their capabilities and discussing their potential impact on battles.

Baldur's Gate 3: Darkness and four other best Combat Utility Spells

1) Silence

Silence is more than just a way to mute a spellcaster's incantations. In Baldur's Gate 3, the Silence spell creates a zone where sound cannot escape or enter, effectively cutting off verbal spellcasting and shutting down enemy magic users. This can be a game-changer in both offensive and defensive situations.

Cast it on a group of spellcasting enemies, and they'll find themselves unable to cast spells that require vocal components. Additionally, Silence can be employed for stealthy approaches. Imagine landing near a group of sleeping enemies without alerting them by using Silence to muffle your movements.

2) Darkness

Darkness is a spell in Baldur's Gate 3 that thrives on exploiting the element of surprise. This level 2 Evocation spell envelops an area in a sphere of absolute darkness, rendering enemies within it effectively blinded. Opponents in the darkness are forced to either stumble around blindly or retreat to regain their sight. This can be particularly devastating against ranged attackers, as they become unable to target effectively.

Combining Darkness with a character's Devil's Sight ability can further magnify its effects, granting an advantage to characters who can see through magical darkness.

3) Mage Hand

In Baldur's Gate 3, Mage Hand is a versatile spell with numerous applications both in and out of combat. This cantrip creates a spectral hand that can manipulate objects from a distance, essentially functioning as an ethereal extension of the caster's physical abilities.

In combat, Mage Hand can be used to throw objects, such as explosives or debris, at enemies. This can catch foes off-guard or set up traps for them. Beyond combat, the spell can be used to interact with the environment, pull levers, press buttons, open doors, and more. The creativity it encourages makes Mage Hand an indispensable tool for resourceful adventurers in Baldur's Gate 3.

4) Invisibility

Invisibility is not only a staple of fantasy lore but a game-changing combat utility spell in Baldur's Gate 3. Casting Invisibility renders the target invisible, allowing them to move freely without being detected by enemies. This opens up a realm of strategic possibilities.

Characters with this spell can position themselves advantageously, ambush unsuspecting enemies, and escape danger when overwhelmed. Stealthy characters, like rogues, benefit greatly from Invisibility, enabling them to land critical hits and manipulate battles in their favor.

Moreover, the spell can facilitate pickpocketing and item acquisition, making it a versatile option both in and out of combat scenarios.

5) Fly

Fly is the ultimate mobility spell in Baldur's Gate 3. This level 3 Transmutation spell allows characters to take to the skies, bypassing obstacles and gaining a significant advantage in combat.

In battles, characters under the effects of Fly can access vantage points, evade ground-based enemies, and reach otherwise inaccessible areas. This elevation advantage can make ranged attacks more effective while avoiding potential melee threats.

Beyond combat, Fly's utility extends to exploration in Baldur's Gate 3, granting access to hidden alcoves, tight spaces, and shortcuts that can help players navigate the world more efficiently.

While this spell is highly effective in combat, this can only be accessed by the Sorcerer, Warlock, and Wizard classes.