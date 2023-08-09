5 best Sorcerer Cantrips in Baldur's Gate 3

Much like Dungeons and Dragons, Baldur's Gate 3 has features called Cantrips which are your most basic sources of attack and defense during combat. These spells vary in effect, and it is important to choose which to utilize in order to yield optimal results in your battles. All classes have access to these Cantrips, although some can only be obtained by specific classes or subclasses.

The Sorcerer class has access to 13 different Cantrips. While your Cantrip choices should mainly be based on your preferred playstyle, there are some spells that are just more versatile and reliable than others.

If you are unsure which to choose, here are five of the best cantrips for Sorcerers in Baldur's Gate 3.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Acid Splash and other amazing Cantrips for Sorcerers in Baldur's Gate 3

1) Acid Splash

Acid Splash is one of the best Cantrips for Sorcerers (Image via Larian Studios)

In Baldur's Gate 3, Acid Splash is a Cantrip from the Conjuration school that allows you to throw a bubble of acid in a small area within 18 meters. Creatures that can are caught in the zone receive damage equivalent to 1d6. It increases as you reach level 5 (2d6) and level 11 (3d6).

You are likely to fight hordes of underlings in Baldur's Gate 3, and this Cantrip provides you with the necessary power to deal with them. It easily eliminates low-level monsters grouped in a small area.

Aside from Sorcerers, Wizards, Eldritch Knight Fighters, and Arcane Trickster Rogues are classes that can obtain this skill.

2) True Strike

Some enemies in Baldur's Gate 3 are just very tough, and it's impossible to eliminate them instantly. As a Sorcerer, you will need something in your kit that would allow you to break through your opponent's armor class. For these situations, True Strike comes in handy.

This Cantrip from the Divination school allows users to gain Advantage on their next Attack Roll. It's especially useful when you are planning sneak attacks.

Bards, Warlocks, Wizards, Arcane Trickster Rogues, Mage Breaker Rangers, and Eldritch Knight Fighters are some classes that also have access to this Cantrip.

3) Shocking Grasp

Enemies cannot use Reactions with Shocking Grasp (Image via Larian Studios)

A Cantrip from the Evocation school, this underrated spell allows users to deal 1d8 Lightning damage to its target enemy. On top of that, casting this ability renders the opponent unable to use any Reactions. Shocking Grasp is perfect for Sorcerers who want to reposition during fights or get out of immediate danger.

With this spell, you do not have to worry yourself about potential reaction attacks during your retreat. Moreover, it offers additional offensive magic attacks for melee range, a nice thing to have in your kit if you need the extra damage boost. It's also highly effective against enemies with plate armor, although you have to be careful if you are battling in the waters.

Other classes in Baldur's Gate 3 who have access to this spell are Eldritch Knight and Arcane Trickster.

4) Ray of Frost

Ray of Frost is a two-in-one spell, providing you both crowd control and damage ability. This Cantrip from the Evocation school allows you to deal 1d8 of cold damage and slow enemies' Movement Speed by 3m. It comes in handy when hordes of monsters are charging your way.

This Cantrip is also particularly effective on enemies with Wet status. Casting this on enemies with Wet status deals double damage.

As one of the best Cantrips for Sorcerers in the game, this spell powerhouse is accessible to you from the get-go. Eldritch Knights, Arcane Tricksters, and Abjuration School Wizards can also obtain this ability.

5) Fire Bolt

Fire Bolt is a great Cantrip for Sorcerers (Image via Larian Studios)

Fire Bolt is one of the most popular Cantrips in Baldur's Gate 3, and it is not hard to see why. In a game that encourages you to be creative in your combat style, Fire Bolt is the key spell to use in many battles. This Cantrip from Evocation School allows you to deal Fire damage to a small area, but really, it's more than just that.

You can use this Cantrip to set a huge area ablaze by using grease or alcohol first. This is particularly useful when dealing with hordes of enemies or damaging monsters scattered across an area. However, practice caution when using this spell, as it can also harm you and your allies. If you can, take control of the high ground before using it on your enemies.

To use this item, use the Scroll of Fire Bolt. It is also worth noting that aside from Sorcerers, classes like Wizards, Eldritch Fire Knights, Arcane Tricksters, and Abjuration School Wizards can also use this Cantrip.