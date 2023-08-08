5 best movement spells in Baldur's Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, movement spells are just as crucial as your offensive and utility spells. These abilities are a vital aspect of both combat and exploration, as it affects how you interact with the environment and the enemies. While the game features a plethora of choices for movement spells, not all classes can use it freely as they wish. Movement spells are sometimes class-exclusive to fit a particular class' playstyle.

Movement spells are special abilities that let you manipulate your speed, direction, or location in various ways. They can help you overcome obstacles, gain advantages, or escape dangers. In this article, we will list the top five best movement spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 based on their effectiveness, flexibility, and fun factor.

Misty Step and four other best Movement Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3

1) Misty Step

Misty Step is essentially a teleport movement spell. This 2nd-level Conjuration spell lets you teleport instantly to an unoccupied space within 18 meters. It's particularly useful for short-distance travel when you need to reposition, climb difficult terrains, or flee from enemies.

While it's accessible and useful to a lot of ranged classes, melee classes that have low maneuverability are most likely to benefit from the mobility this spell offers.

Warlock, Wizard, Sorcerer, Gloom Stalker Ranger, Oath of the Ancients Paladin, Oath of the Vengeance Paladin, and Circle of the Land Druids are the only classes with access to this spell.

2) Feather Fall

Feather Fall is a 1st-level Transmutation spell that comes in handy when dealing with heights. When cast, it slows the fall of you and your allies, negating fall damage.

As you explore different locations on the map early in the game, you will find yourself relying on this lifesaver spell. The map is teeming with cliffs, bridges, and other steep terrains that can put you at risk of plummeting to the ground. Feather Fall eliminates the need to carefully plan descents, offering more freedom to explore vertical terrain.

You can pick up this spell if you play Sorcerer, Wizard, College of Lore Bard, College of Valour Bard, and Eldritch Knight Fighter classes and subclasses.

3) Fly

Of course, it's not RPG without the mechanics to explore the realm's open skies. Baldur's Gate 3 does this well with the introduction of the Fly spell. It is a 3rd-level Transmutation spell that, for ten turns, allows you to soar through the skies to gain an advantage both inside and outside combat.

You can create a lot of unique scenarios with this spell with the new dimension of movement it offers. It allows you to bypass obstacles, engage enemies from above, and access hidden vantage points.

Fly is particularly useful in large open spaces, granting immunity to difficult terrain and ground-based hazards. Remember to time it wisely, as the effects of gravity will return when the spell ends.

Sorcerers, Warlocks, and Wizards can use this spell.

4) Haste

Haste is a movement spell in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

If you need something more straightforward and simple, then Haste is the spell for you. This 3rd-level Transmutation spell does what it literally means—increase your movement speed. In situations where you or your allies need some mobility boost for offensive attacks and evasion, Haste is the way to go.

If you are a Sorcerer or a Wizard looking for spells to increase your mobility without the fancy teleporting and flying, this is a great choice.

5) Blink

Blink is a movement spell for Sorcerers and Wizards (Image via Larian Studios)

Finally, we have Blink, a 3rd-level Transmutation spell that adds an unpredictable twist to movement. It's essentially Misty Step but fancier. While active, you'll phase in and out of the Ethereal Plane during combat, making you immune to attacks from the Material Plane when phased out.

However, you must roll 11 or higher on d20 to use this spell. The unpredictable nature of Blink adds an element of risk, as you might be phased out when you want to attack or interact.

This versatile movement spell is only available for Sorcerers and Wizards.