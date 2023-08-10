Top 20 Ranger names for Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 offers a selection of 12 distinct classes, including Ranger. Prior to embarking on your adventure, you'll have the opportunity to create your own character, during which you can opt for a class that suits your preference. While customizing your avatar's appearance is entirely within your control, selecting an appropriate name for them is important. That is because it can be used to represent your character's class and enhance their overall appeal.

Rangers possess heightened survival and exceptional hunting capabilities. In essence, they are adept at enduring even the harshest and most challenging of environments. Moreover, they can even cast specialized Spells.

When choosing a name for your Ranger, it would be fitting to opt for one that embodies the essence of a survivor. This article provides a selection of names that will be suitable for your character belonging to the aforementioned class.

Best Ranger character names in Baldur's Gate 3

Ranger class in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

It's advisable to become familiar with the abilities related to the Ranger class before assigning your character a name. Units who fall under this category possess proficiency in both Strength and Dexterity. Additionally, they exhibit remarkable combat expertise in using weapons, shields, armor, bow, archer, and other gear.

Below are a few name recommendations for the Ranger class in Baldur's Gate 3:

Wilwood Stalker

Shadowblade Archer

Ironheart Ranger

Starfire Strider

Bloodmoon Trapper

Thunderclaw Nomad

Dawnstrike Sniper

Windwispher Wanderer

Feral Archer

BeastFriend

Ghostwind Ranger

Talia Moonstone

Riven Nightblade

Darkwind

Shadow Raider

LoneWalker

Corin Oakheart

Ghostslyaer

ForstWind

Dawnbreaker

You have the option to pick any of these names for your Ranger. Or you can use them as inspiration to create your own. It's important not to rush the name-selection process. Therefore take your time, as Baldur's Gate 3 won't allow you to change your character's moniker once your journey begins.

That said, if you feel that the Ranger class isn't the right fit for you, you can change it. This can be done at any point during your adventure. To do so, you'll need to locate a character named Withers, who can assist you in switching classes for a fee of 100 Gold pieces.

Keep in mind that if you do decide to switch classes, your character's level will be reset to 1, while your accumulated experience points will remain unaffected.

In addition to altering your looks and selecting different classes, you have the option to engage in side missions in this title. Furthermore, you can aid other characters on your adventure, forging bonds and turning them into your allies.

Your dialogue choices hold significant importance during interactions as well, aiding you in navigating tough scenarios and shaping the storyline through your decisions. Overall, Baldur's Gate 3 provides a pleasurable and immersive gameplay experience.