Top 20 Barbarian names for Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 offers a range of classes available for selection when creating your character. Among the 12 classes featured in the game, you'll find the Barbarian. While you have the freedom to design the appearance of your Barbarian character according to your preferences, it's crucial not to rush the naming process but rather to make a thoughtful decision. This is because Baldur's Gate 3 does not offer an opportunity to change the character's name during the journey, necessitating a wise initial choice.

The Barbarian class focuses on strength and endurance, boasting expertise in weaponry, armor, and various combat skills. If you opt for the Barbarian class for your character in Baldur's Gate 3, you must choose a name that conveys strength and embodies a fearless warrior.

To assist you in selecting a suitable name, this article presents a list of twenty Barbarian names for use in Baldur's Gate 3.

Best Barbarian character names in Baldur's Gate 3

The Barbarian Class in BG3 (Image via Larian Studios)

The Barbarian class excels in combat to a higher degree, achieving a flawless balance between offense and defense on the battlefield. Hence, it is crucial to select a name that signifies the strength of a fearless warrior poised to conquer every challenge in battle.

Here is a list of the 20 names for the Barbarian class in Baldur's Gate 3:

The Warth

The JackHammer

WrathForged

Soulshatter

Doomlord

Stormrend

RavageShield

BloodRage

Realm Dominator

BattleStorm

Dominion’s Roar

Chaos Reaver

Gruk The Ravager

Conan The Berserker

Kaela The Savage

Thorgar Thunderjaw

Rurik the Beast Slayer

Hilda Warbringer

Valka Thunderstrike

Kaldur Fireheart

You can utilize these names as references and also incorporate your own ideas to create one. Although creating a dominating character is crucial, as mentioned, selecting the right name holds equal significance. Regardless of your character's appearance, their name will enhance their impact throughout the adventure.

This holds particular importance in multiplayer sessions where fellow players enter your lobby. Your chosen name has the potential to astonish and capture their focus as they join the sessions.

Other things to do in Baldur's Gate 3

In addition to the Barbarian Class, there are various other Classes in the game, each with its own distinct abilities. The title also allows players to switch classes at any point in their journey. This means that if you are not satisfied with your chosen class during your adventure, you can switch it, though your character's level will reset to 1 while your experience points will remain unchanged.

The game offers a wide variety of gameplay elements that create an engaging RPG experience. Players can partake in activities such as camping, forming romantic relationships with companions, choosing different dialogue options to alter the story's progression, and more.

Additionally, players can assist other characters on their journey to gain allies. The game also features a multitude of side quests, allowing players to explore different areas, interact with NPCs, and collect valuable items.