Top 3 Barbarian builds for Baldur's Gate 3

The Barbarian is renowned for its immense power in Baldur's Gate 3, Larian Studios’ recently released role-playing title based on the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop system. The class has the ability to inflict substantial damage while enduring significant punishment in the game. However, constructing an effective build for it can prove challenging due to its heavy reliance on specific stats and abilities.
Barbarians are designed for heavy damage dealing and endurance in Baldur's Gate 3, especially in close-quarter combat. Notably, they have a substantial hit point maximum and the ability to rage. This grants them temporary hit points and resistance to all forms of damage except for psychic damage.
This article lists the top three Barbarian builds for Baldur's Gate 3 while carefully weighing their advantages and disadvantages.
Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer
Ranking 3 amazing Baldur's Gate 3 Barbarian builds
3) Wildheart
Wildheart is a highly ranked Barbarian build in Baldur's Gate 3, known for its versatility and unpredictable nature.
Barbarians possess potent abilities that can inflict significant damage, manipulate the battlefield, and even heal themselves. However, it's worth noting that relying on the Wild Surge ability may sometimes result in an unpredictable outcome, which could be both advantageous and disadvantageous for you.
Pros: This build offers a range of abilities that can adapt to various situations, making gameplay enjoyable and combat unpredictable.
Cons: This build may be less reliable and lacks durability, often facing challenges in combat when overextended.
2) Zealot
The Zealot Barbarian build is considered strong in Baldur's Gate 3, with a range of abilities that can inflict damage, sustain, and exert control on the battlefield. However, its focus on dealing damage can result in a somewhat one-dimensional playstyle. Compared to other Barbarian subclasses, this build may lack versatility and require more skill to effectively master its damage-dealing capabilities.
Pros: This build is strong and does a lot of damage. Rage Beyond Death makes it resilient, while Fanatical Focus and Zealous Presence make it possible to control the battlefield.
Cons: One-dimensional concentration, less adaptability than other Barbarian subclasses, and challenging to play well owing to excessive combat range.
1) Beast Barbarian
The Beast Barbarian is a robust and flexible build in Baldur's Gate 3. It excels in dealing significant damage, maintaining durability, and exerting control on the battlefield. This build is user-friendly, making it suitable for both seasoned players and novices alike. However, it does require moderate attribute distribution (MAD), as an investment in Strength, Constitution, and Dexterity is necessary.
The best Barbarian equipment and weapons for this build include the Bonespike Helmet, Armour of Agility, Gloves of Dexterity, Sword of Chaos, Amulet of Bhaal, and Disintegrating Night Walkers. These items are resistant to webbing, entanglement, and ensnaring, making them ideal for combat.
Pros: This build features powerful abilities like Rage and Beast Form, which can greatly enhance combat effectiveness. With skills such as Primal Instinct and Feral Might, the Barbarian can effectively control the battlefield. Building a Barbarian character is relatively easy.
Cons: Compared to some of the other Barbarian builds, this is less mobile. It might be challenging to play well in some circumstances.
There are countless Barbarian builds available in Baldur's Gate 3, but the ones listed above are three of the best examples. Keep in mind that the best build for you depends on your personal playstyle and preference.
Regardless of the build you select in Baldur's Gate 3, the Barbarian is an excellent choice for those who prefer a more direct and intimate combat style. The class possesses formidable strength and adaptability, allowing for an enjoyable gaming experience.