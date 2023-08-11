Baldur’s Gate 3: Complete Throw Weapons guide

Certain Baldur’s Gate 3’s armaments have a Throw Weapon property which allows strength-build and melee characters to throw certain weapons at the enemy and deal a good amount of damage. This property allows melee fighters to have great ranged options, letting them take on enemies from afar if they are not able to close the gap.

Being able to throw weapons allows for a good deal of combat expression in BG3, and it doesn’t come as much of a surprise with the amount of freedom the title allows you to enjoy because of how true it remains to its DnD core.

However, there is a lot of confusion amongst players as to how they can properly utilize the mechanic in the game, as the RPG does not entirely explain how to go about using it.

This Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over everything you need to know about the Throw Weapon mechanic in the table-top RPG.

How to throw weapons at enemies in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Throwing weapons deal damage (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you will only be able to throw those weapons which have the Thrown property on them. If the property is not there, then you will only be able to use those weapons in melee combat.

Hence, if you have weapons and other items with the Thrown property in your inventory, then here is how you will be able to hurl them at enemies during an encounter.

When in combat, and it’s your melee fighter’s turn, you will be required to select the Throw action from the Hotbar, which is located to the very left. This will then automatically replace the Hotbar with items and weapons that can be Thrown.

To throw the item, all you will need to do is to select it from the inventory and then select the enemy you want to deal damage to. This will cause an Attack Roll which will give you the character’s Strength. However, it can be between Strength and Dexterity (picking the higher one) if the weapon has a finesse property.

Proficiency bonuses will also be added to the damage that the thrown weapon will do. However, many in the community consider it to be more of a bug than a feature, and it might get removed in future patches.

All weapons that you can throw in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are only a few melee weapons that have a Thrown property on default:

Dagger (Finesse)

Handaxe

Javelin

Light Hammer

Spear

Trident

But as you make it through the Forgotten Realms, you will find other weapons and magical items that you will be able to throw at enemies to deal massive damage.

Why should you throw weapons every now and then in Baldur’s Gate 3?

While Thrown Weapons will not count as a ranged attack in the title as you would with Archery, it will still gain the +2 bonus from being on high ground along with the -2 penalty if your enemy has a high-ground advantage on you.

They are an incredible way of allowing melee-fighter to deal damage from afar if they are not able to close the game. Additionally, if the Attack Rolls of the weapon thrown is more than the enemy’s Ability Check, then the weapon will deal all of its base damage on top of the Strength or Dexterity, which will be determined by the ability used.

Barbarian gets a Bonus on thrown weapons with Berserker (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Which classes are best for throwing weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3?

While all the classes can throw weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3, the best of them will be the Barbarians. This is because of the Berserker subclass, which lets them use Enraged Throw when raging.

This allows them to turn their weapon throws into Bonus Actions and can also knock down the target, making them vulnerable. You will be able to get even more value out of it if you pair it with the Tavern Brawl skill.