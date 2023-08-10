Baldur’s Gate 3 Githyanki Egg guide: Everything to know about Lady Esther’s questline

As you make your way through the vast open world of the Forgotten Realms in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will come across Lady Esther, who will task you with stealing a Githyanki Egg for her. This is one of the more interesting quests in the RPG, but there has been a fair bit of confusion among players as to how they can go about stealing the item.

The Githyanki Egg is located in the Hatchery of Creche Yllek. The first issue that many players seem to be facing is how they can reach the location. As Baldur’s Gate 3 offers multiple ways to complete a task in the game, there is not one right answer to it.

Today’s guide specifically goes over all the ways that you can reach the Githyanki Egg in Baldur’s Gate 3 and how you can steal it for Lady Esther.

Reaching the Githyanki Egg in Baldur’s Gate 3

Talking to Varsh Ko'kuu (Image via Baldur's Gate3)

As mentioned, to make your way to the Githyanki Egg in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will need to head to the Hatchery of Creche Yllek. While there are multiple ways to go there, the best is through the Rosymon Monastery.

After making your way to the Rosymon Monastery, you will be required to follow these steps:

Make your way to the basement and search for the door, which will be under the area that is covered with planks.

After making your way through, you will notice the Hatchery, which will look like a pool of green acid.

You will then need to locate Varsh Ko’kuu and interact with him in order to obtain the Githyanki Egg in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Obtaining the Githyanki Egg in Baldur’s Gate 3

Once you have located Varsh Ko’kuu, you will need to interact with him and choose the following dialogue prompts:

You’re being very protective of this egg – why?

Why do you care so much about one dud egg?

Let me help – I can take it somewhere safe. (You might have to use Guidance to get success here)

If you were able to persuade Varsh Ko’kuu, you will get an egg from him. However, if you fail the persuasion check, you will have to defeat him and take it by force or come up with a more clever way of stealing it.

Should you steal and deliver the Githyanki Egg to Lady Esther in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The reason why you will be tasked to steal the Githyanki Egg is so that the Society of Brilliance can learn to incubate and raise them to soothe their nature. Githyanki is a very violent race in the DnD universe. Hence, on the surface, Lady Esther’s quest does look like a noble one, and you might be inclined to deliver the egg to her.

Lady Esther egg choice (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

However, once you do give her the egg, you will find the NPC dead later on in the narrative. Hence, if you do obtain the item, the best thing you can do with it will be to deliver it to the Society of Brilliance yourself.

You can also fool Lady Esther with an Owlbear egg or just deny her request. This will make her hostile, and you will be required to take her out.