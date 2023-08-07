How many races and sub-races does Baldur's Gate 3 have?

Baldur's Gate 3 is based on Dungeons and Dragons 5e, and Larian Studios has done a marvelous job of incorporating all the fundamental features. This includes numerous races and sub-races that players can choose from. The game offers them plenty of freedom when designing their characters. The same applies to all companion NPCs who can be recruited in Baldur's Gate 3.

It's about more than just appearances since the abilities and strengths of any character will depend on the race and sub-race they belong to. Naturally, It's essential to be aware of the complete list, especially before you design your custom character.

This list will allow you to prevent any mistakes and maintain the overall balance.

All Baldur's Gate 3 races

Unlike the early access, the full release comprises a more significant number of races. As of the launch on August 3, are 11 races available for you to pick from, including:

Dragonborn

Drow

Dwarf

Elf

Gnome

Githyanki

Half-Elf

Half-Orc

Halfling

Human

Tiefling

All the races owe their origins to Dungeons and Dragons. Fans of the series will be able to relate to them instantly.

All Baldur's Gate 3 sub-races

If you still need more than the overall options for Baldur's Gate 3 races, the number increases massively. There are 28 sub-races that offer multiple choices for every class (with a few exceptions).

Here's the overall list for every available class:

Dragonborn: Red, Green, Blue, Black, White, Gold, Silver, Bronze, Copper, and Brass Dragonborn

Red, Green, Blue, Black, White, Gold, Silver, Bronze, Copper, and Brass Dragonborn Drow: Lolth-Sworn Drow and Selderine Drow

Lolth-Sworn Drow and Selderine Drow Dwarf: Gold Dwarf, Shield Dwarf and Duergar

Gold Dwarf, Shield Dwarf and Duergar Elf: High Elf and Wood Elf

High Elf and Wood Elf Gnome: Deep Gnome, Forest Gnome, and Rock Gnome

Deep Gnome, Forest Gnome, and Rock Gnome Githyanki: None

None Half-Elf: High Half-Elf, Wood Half-Elf, and Drow Half-Elf

High Half-Elf, Wood Half-Elf, and Drow Half-Elf Half-Orc: None

None Halfling: Lightfoot Halfling and Strongheart Halfling

Lightfoot Halfling and Strongheart Halfling Human: None

None Tiefling: Asmodeus Tiefling, Mephistopheles Tiefling and Zariel Tiefling

While it might seem that Baldur's Gate 3's list of race and sub-race is exhaustive, Larian Studios will likely introduce new ones in future updates. The full release has already included a few of them, offering even more choices to players.

The RPG has become an instant hit with the community, who have shown their utmost creativity while developing their characters. For races with a sub-race, paying attention to what the latter could bring is essential.

Regarding classes, few abilities are only unlocked with specific choices. Hence, you must understand how the system works before designing your custom characters.

Note that later in the game, you can change your class with the help of Withers. However, the race and sub-race you choose are permanent, and the only alternative is to create a new one altogether.