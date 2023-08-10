Best Baldur's Gate 3 race for every class

Baldur's Gate 3 has multiple classes to choose from at the very beginning of its narrative. These classes come into play during the character creation stage, where you create your virtual personalization. Thanks to Larian's effortless work in development, there are plenty of options you'll be able to enjoy. The custom character creation doesn't end at choosing your class, as you can also select different races and sub-races.

You can create a character to your liking and recruit various teammates to assist your cause. That said, certain races are already proving to be favorites concerning the classes. By making these selections, you'll undoubtedly have an advantage in your journey.

Top race choices for every class in Baldur's Gate 3

There are several classes in Baldur's Gate 3, with Larian finally throwing Monk into the lineup as well. Hence, there's no shortage of options, especially considering the races in question.

Barbarian: Shield Dwarf, Half-Orc

Bard: High Elf, Tieflings

Cleric: Wood Elf

Druid: Wood Elf

Fighter: Half-Orc, Githyaki

Monk: Githyaki

Paladin: Gold Dwarf

Ranger: Wolf Elf, Forest Gnome

Rogue: Deep Gnome

Sorcerer: Asmodeus Tiefling

Warlock: Half-Drow

Wizard: High Elf

The list is pretty much as expected, starting with the Barbarian class in Baldur's Gate 3. I prefer the High-Orc due to the added advantages in terms of movement, although the Shield Dwarf is pretty handy as well.

Elves, in general, have great synergy with several classes, so they're accessible favorites. Those opting for the Druid class have the least number of options to work with, as Wood Elf is the only race worth going for.

The Fighter and Monk classes rely on physical attacks and martial weapons, making Githyaki an excellent race for both. You can do sustainable amounts of damage, especially with melee weapons.

With Paladins, you can opt for any race, but the Gold Dwarf is a great pick. It has the best compatibility with the class, making it the most obvious choice. High Elf is the more common pick for Rogues, as they have a lot of compatibility. However, Deep Gnomes come with a unique camouflage ability which is impressive when used correctly.

The Wizard, Warlock, and Sorcerer classes bear some similarities but act in different ways. The Drow is the best pick for Warlocks, with a good build being highly beneficial throughout your journey.

All things considered, several elements determine a class' success. Having the best race means very little unless you have the right build. Then comes the equipment - weapons, armor, and more.