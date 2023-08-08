How to romance Lae'zel in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 was officially released for PC on August 3 this year, and so far, the player base appears to enjoy the game. This latest installment to the Baldur's Gate series has emulated many aspects of playing in an actual Dungeons and Dragons 5th Edition Campaign, and it has captured the attention of gamers and D&D fans alike.

The game does well in allowing you to interact with the NPCs that you encounter in the world. You can cultivate different relationships with your party members and even pursue romantic ones if you fancy some of the NPCs in the game. Among the characters that you can romance is Lae'zel.

This guide explains how to achieve an intimate relationship with her.

Romancing Lae'zel in Baldur's Gate 3

Lae'zel is a Githyanki Fighter in Baldur's Gate 3. You can find her immediately after completing the prologue in the Roadside Cliffs area. She will initially require your help since she is being held prisoner. Once you've successfully rescued her, you can recruit her to become a member of your party.

Lae'zel is a no-nonsense character who cares about getting the job done. She is very loyal to her race and often disagrees with Shadowheart. She also appears to have a lower morality than most party members.

Remembering these factors is important in raising her approval of you, which is vital in achieving a romantic relationship in Baldur's Gate 3.

With this in mind, she prefers you to be a person of action and focus on the main mission at hand. Refusing sidequests will cause her approval level to rise. When it comes to handling Githyanki-related affairs, you must side with her and choose the pro-Githyanki options when you encounter them.

Lae'zel's stats, class, and race in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Furthermore, choosing to listen to Shadowheart over Lae'zel will cause her approval of you to drop. So make sure to side with her over the former to successfully court her. Lastly, she will have no problems if you choose to be cruel. In fact, she approves of it.

If her approval rating of you is high enough in Baldur's Gate 3, you can romance her after rescuing Halsin and successfully completing the Save the Refugees quest.

During the celebration that follows, walk up to Lae'zel, trigger a conversation, and choose the following dialogue options:

Are you... asking for s*x?

Yes. I will share my bed with you tonight.

The next time you head over to your bedroll, you will be presented with an option to spend a romantic time with Lae'zel.

Lae'zel is not the only romanceable character in the game. If you prefer to share a romantic relationship with someone with a better moral compass, check out this guide on how to romance Gale.