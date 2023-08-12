Where to find the Tiefling Mol in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 presents a diverse range of NPCs available for interaction, providing chances to aid them as you progress through the campaign. These NPCs significantly influence the narrative of Baldur's Gate 3, and the outcome depends on the choices within your dialogues, determining whether they become your allies or adversaries. Mol represents one of these characters, and encountering her will unlock the Steal the Sacred Idol quest.

Nevertheless, establishing a friendly rapport with Mol requires specific actions and exchanges that need to be undertaken. Tiefling is a hideout situated within the Emerald Grove area. This location serves as the home of Mol. Locating Mol is part of the Act 1 gameplay, necessitating your presence in the Emerald Grove region.

This article provides details regarding the precise whereabouts of Mol in Baldur's Gate 3.

Steps to find the Mol in Baldur's Gate 3

Emerald Grove area in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

The quest to locate Mol is structured into two distinct phases. The initial phase entails the completion of a task called Investigate the Beach. Accomplishing this task will grant you access to the region where Mol can be found. Additionally, ensure you opt for the dialogue choices in the steps below.

Steps to complete the Investigate the Beach quest:

Investigate the Beach quest in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Begin by navigating to the Emerald Grove area. Once you've arrived, proceed to the designated location indicated in the image.

Within this area, you'll discover a beach called the Secluded Cove.

After arriving at the location, the Journal will receive an objective called, Investigate the Beach quest.

Go to the beach, and you'll encounter a character named Mirkon.

Engage in interaction with Mirkon, then select the dialogue options in the following sequence, 1st and 2nd.

Opting for the 2nd dialogue choice initiates a brief Dice Game, where the target Difficulty Class is set at 5. Your objective is to roll a number exceeding this value.

Completing the game leads to another dialogue choice. Pick the 2nd option again. However, the Dice Roll game's Difficulty Class is increased to 10 this time.

It's crucial to note that failing this particular game will trigger a battle against certain creatures.

After this sequence, you'll be presented with additional dialogue options. Make your choices in the order of 1, 1.

Following this, Mirkon will recommend that you seek out a young boy named Doni. Your task is to approach Doni and inquire about the whereabouts of the Dragon's Lair.

Steps to find Mol:

Enter the Concealed Hatch (Image via Larian Studios)

Proceed to the Emerald Grove region and head to the spot shown in the image.

Within the Emerald Grove region, navigate to The Hollow, where Doni can be encountered.

Upon arrival, engage with Doni and then select the second dialogue choice.

After choosing the second dialogue choice, engage in a Dice Roll activity set at a Difficulty Class of 10

Upon completing the activity, opt for the second dialogue choice to read his mind. This will initiate a dice roll mini-game with a Difficulty Class of 10.

After passing the mini dice roll game, once more choose the second dialogue option, commencing another Dice Roll game with a Difficulty Class of 10.

Upon successfully passing the final Dice Game, opt for the first dialogue option.

Follow Doni at this point as he guides you to the Concealed Hatch, an underground area.

Enter the Concealed Hatch to access the Tiefling Mol Hideout. Progress straight ahead to locate Mol.

Upon finding Mol, select all of the initial dialogue options. This will mark the completion of the quest.

Other NPCs in Baldur's Gate 3

In addition to Mol, there are other characters in Baldur's Gate 3 you should interact with. You will find yourself presented with certain quests upon engaging in these interactions. Once these quests are fulfilled, you'll be rewarded with valuable treasures and access to other significant quests and crafting materials.

It's important to note that these rewards and opportunities can only be attained by adeptly navigating through dialogue options and accomplishing specific tasks, such as engaging in Dice Roll games and emerging victorious against particular adversaries.

The path you take in selecting dialogues rests entirely in your hands, allowing you to shape the narrative according to your preferences. It's worth mentioning that making the right dialogue choices can also result in recruiting specific characters.

Baldur's Gate 3's central storyline is packed with exhilarating elements, including intricate puzzles, intense battles against formidable foes, and demanding side quests that add to the excitement.