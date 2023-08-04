Baldur's Gate 3: How to solve the Stone Chair puzzle in the Toll House Basement

Baldur's Gate 3 will pit players across varied scenarios throughout its campaign—from unique story-driven quests to challenging roadblocks with neat rewards at the end. At times, even a bit of puzzle-solving is sprinkled in. This includes a stone chair puzzle in the Toll House Basement. This is inside the Toll Collector's house on The Risen Road region of the map.

How players should proceed with obstacles in Baldur's Gate 3 is not always clear. This guide aims to help players solve the stone chair puzzle in the basement.

What must players do to solve the stone chair puzzle and enter the hidden room in Baldur's Gate 3?

Toll Collector's house location in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios/YouTube: Dark Goes Gamer's)

While exploring the basement of the Toll Collector's house, players will come across a stone wall with two stone chairs on either side of it. The map shows there is another area behind it, but as it stands, players need to find a way to cross it. The basic solution is that both chairs have a pressure plate mechanism on their seats.

In other words, players should assign a couple of characters to occupy the seating space to activate it. This can be done by unlinking the character portraits and manually having each sit on one chair. Players can also use heavy objects in the surroundings, like vases, to place on the chairs instead of party members.

This should then cause the "wall" to slide into the ground, revealing the hidden chamber behind it. While rushing inside to reap the rewards may seem enticing, there is a catch. Just beyond the entry point to the secret chamber is a pressure plate on the floor.

It can be hard to see since the basement is dimly lit, so we recommend using a spell (preferably Cantrip) that can light up the darkness like Dancing Lights. Secondly, having the whole group go in together will cause one to step on the floor plate.

If activated, this locks up the entryway and causes the chamber to fill with toxic gas. As such, it is best just to have one character go in and gather all the loot, as it is unnecessary to have a party for the occasion. Be sure to use the Jump action to hop over the plate and continue on your merry way. Players can block the vents with heavy objects to prevent the gas from spreading.

This will allow party members to walk over the plate without repercussions safely. Remember that to get inside the basement in the first place, players must get their hands on the Toll Collector's key. Check out our guide on it to see where to find it in Baldur's Gate 3.

That is all players need to know about uncovering the treasure behind the stone chair puzzle in Baldur's Gate 3.