Where to find the Toll Collector's Key in Baldur's Gate 3?

The world of Baldur's Gate 3 is rife with secrets to uncover and discoveries to make. The sandbox is packed with missions that will take players to different areas, each with unique challenges. As such, stumbling across hidden treasures is not uncommon.

More often than not, however, players will need to work for that reward. This includes tracking down keys to locked dungeons, such as the hidden vault at the Toll Collector's house.

To open it, players must find a Toll Collector's Key. This guide discusses just that.

How to get the Toll Collector's Key in Baldur's Gate 3?

Toll Collector's House location as well as the general vicinity of the key (Image via Larian Studios/YouTube: Dark Goes Gamer's)

Players should naturally be led to find it as part of the Hunt The Devil side mission. This takes players to the Toll Collector's house on The Risen Road area of the map. Inside is a trapdoor leading to a basement, but it is locked. Gamers will need to find a key to open it. Thankfully, it is not far off from the house.

Just south of it, next to a ladder, lies a dead body. One may use the Speak With Dead spell to learn that the fellow dropped the key somewhere. Saving players much effort, however, it is nearby. Walk below the cliff area, just to the south-east of the corpse, and the key should be lying on the ground. Use the highlight function to find it when close, as it is hard to spot otherwise.

Once obtained, gamers can return to the house and open the basement. This will allow exploration of the small dungeon that lies below, filled with its own set of traps, puzzles, and secrets.

What is Baldur's Gate 3 about, and can new players dive into this latest entry without prior series knowledge?

Set in the Forgotten Realms setting of the Dungeons and Dragons universe, Baldur's Gate 3 takes place in Faerun. This magical world is derived from the fifth edition of the iconic tabletop RPG experience. After the player is kidnapped by a Mindflayer ship, they must escape alongside other survivors.

Crashlanding in Faerun with survivors, they come to the realization that they must remove the Mindflayer tadpole injected within them else they will be turned into horrible monsters. With that goal in mind, players must learn to control their newfound Ilithid powers granted by the parasite while keeping its urges at bay.

The game takes place over a century after the events of the previous Baldur's Gate games. As such, players need not have played them to enjoy this game. However, series veterans should be delighted to know that familiar faces, both good and evil, are back.

Baldur's Gate 3 spent much of its time in early access and received its full final launch on August 3, 2023. The game is currently only available on PC via Steam and GOG digital storefronts. A PlayStation 5 release is set for September 6, 2023.