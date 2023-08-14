Top 3 Wizard builds for Baldur's Gate 3

Wizards are among the 12 classes in Baldur's Gate 3. They are one of the two popular spellcaster classes in the game. Unlike their class cousin, Sorcerers, who are naturally magic users, Wizards mostly rely on their intelligence, wit, and mastery of ancient tomes and spellbooks. They can choose among eight subclasses in the game, making it a highly versatile class.

There are two things you need to consider when choosing the optimal build for Wizards: range and Intelligence. The class' spells are mostly Intelligence-based, so you need to pump that skill to deal maximum damage on the battlefield. Building your range is also an important aspect when you play as a Wizard because it increases your survivability and effectiveness in combat.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best Wizard builds in Baldur's Gate 3?

3) Half-Elf

Half-Elf race reduces your spell cost (Image via Larian Studios)

Subclass : School of Evocation

: School of Evocation Race : Half-Elf

: Half-Elf Background : Sage

: Sage Skills: History, Arcana, Insight, Investigation

School of Evocation is the best subclass for Wizards because it reduces your spell costs and aids your companions during battle. You gain access to Sculpt Spells, which create pockets of safety that allow allies to succeed in their saving throws and be immune from your spells.

Wizards benefit from the Half-Elf race because of the extra cantrip they can select. Furthermore, the extra range Darkvision provides is crucial in your combat style. You would want to get as much range as possible to excel in battles.

This race also features the following traits:

Base Racial Speed

Civil Militia - Proficiency with Spears, Pikes, Halberds, Glaives, and Armor Proficiency with Light Armor and Shield.

Fey Ancestry - You can save throws against Charm; immune to Sleep

Darkvision - See up to 12 meters within the dark

For the Background, there's really no choice better than Sage. This grants you an intelligence boost and proficiency in History and Arcana. You can also choose from Insight, Investigation, Stealth, and Acrobatics skills with this background.

2) Deep Gnome

Deep Gnome grants significant Intelligence boost (Image via Larian Studios)

Subclass : School of Evocation

: School of Evocation Race : Deep Gnome

: Deep Gnome Background : Sage

: Sage Skills: History, Religion, Arcana

School of Evocation remains the top choice for the subclass for the reasons mentioned above. However, if you want to add some sustain to ensure your survivability in the battle, you can choose the Necromancy subclass for its Grim Harvest feat. It allows you to regain HP whenever you kill an enemy.

For the race, Deep Gnome is a great pick for Wizards because of its Superior DarkVision trait. Unlike the Half-Elf class, which gives you 12-meter vision in the dark, Deep Gnome offers twice that, giving you a 24-meter dark vision. This provides so much range for you to cast spells, which is crucial as a Wizard on the battlefield.

Deep Gnome also gives a significant boost to Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma saving throws, thanks to the Gnome Cunning feature. You also gain Stone Camouflage with this race, which helps you with Stealth checks.

There's really no better option than Sage for the Background, so we'll keep it that way. It offers Arcana and Investigation class skill proficiencies, so you can freely pick Investigation and Religion class skills to further boost your Intelligence.

1) High-Elf

High Elf is a great race choice for Wizards (Image via Larian Studios)

Subclass : School of Evocation

: School of Evocation Race : High Elf

: High Elf Background : Sage

: Sage Skills: History, Arcana

Pretty much everything in this build is the same as the previous ones, but this time, you pick the High Elf race. The most valuable offering of this race is the High Elf cantrip. It allows you to select one cantrip of your choice from the Wizard spell list.

There are many viable options in the spell list, but Fire Bolt is highly recommended, as it allows you to hurl a mote of fire in a small terrain. While this may seem basic and straightforward, it creates many unique battle scenarios when combined with other Baldur's Gate 3 mechanics.

As an Elf, you also gain the following traits:

Darkvision - You can see in the dim light within 60 feet as if it were bright light, and in darkness like it's dim light

Keen Senses - Proficiency in Perception

Fey Ancestry - Can save throws against being charmed; magic can't put you to sleep

This is all you need to know about the best Wizard builds in Baldur's Gate 3.