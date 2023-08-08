5 best Wizard Cantrips in Baldur's Gate 3

Wizards in Baldur's Gate 3 have a wide assortment of Cantrips to use. These are more simplistic spells, and while they aren’t as devastating as Fireball, Hold Person, or Thunderwave, they are nonetheless quite useful. They don’t require spell slots, and they can be cast infinitely, so these are going to be your bread and butter in quite a few situations.

All Cantrips in Baldur's Gate 3 for Wizards are useful in some fashion or another, but some have some serious downsides. The Friends spell gives you Advantage on Charisma Checks for non-hostiles. They may, however, accuse you of casting a spell on them when the effect wears off.

With all that said, this list is, in general, incredibly useful for spellcasters.

Note: This list is subjective, and the ranking is based on the writer's opinions.

What are the best Wizard Cantrips in Baldur's Gate 3?

5) Acid Splash

There are several useful ranged spells among Wizard cantrips in Baldur's Gate 3. Acid Splash has always been one of my personal favorites. It has a long reach (18m) and has the chance to hit several foes.

Acid Splash is 1d6 acid damage, as a bubble of toxicity splashes down upon them. They do get a saving throw (dexterity), but it’s decently powerful and can ultimately become 3d6 by the 11th level. Another useful feature is that a wide array of subclasses have access to this combat spell.

4) Shocking Grasp

Ash Parrish @adashtra @itstonypizza i JUST figured out you can use create water/shocking grasp or some other lightning effect to make an electric aoe similar to grease/fire

Shocking Grasp is for players setting up one particular enemy to be absolutely demolished. If the 1d8 lightning damage wasn’t enough for Baldur's Gate 3 players, enemies affected by this cannot use reactions while it afflicts them.

It also has Advantage on creatures in metal armor, making it ideal for fighting paladins, fighters, and a wide assortment of other enemies. It lasts for 1 turn, but the only downside is that it’s a melee spell only. If you have singled out an enemy, this is how you pin them in place to destroy them.

3) Dancing Lights

I was torn between Dancing Lights and Light, to be honest. However, I prefer Dancing Lights as a light source because it’s a Bonus Action instead of an Action, as Light is. Occasionally, you’re going to just need to light up the world around you (9m).

It lasts for 10 turns, and you can cast it ahead of yourself up to 18m. It’s an incredibly useful spell, and as you have an infinite number of casts, you can light the way only when you need to and not alert foes.

2) Ray of Frost

Another one of the best Wizard Cantrips in Baldur's Gate 3 has to be Ray of Frost. It deals 1d8 Cold damage, and for one turn, you reduce the target’s Movement Speed by 3m. There is always going to be an enemy you want to slow down a bit, and that’s where Ray of Frost comes in handy.

Also, remember that elemental conditions matter. If an enemy has the Wet status, they’re vulnerable to cold (and lightning) damage and will take double the normal amount. If you can dampen your foe, they’ll take way more damage.

1) Fire Bolt

The undisputed king of Cantrips in the Wizard class of Baldur’s Gate 3 is Fire Bolt. It’s the spell you’re likely going to cast more than any other in the game. It deals solid damage (1d10). There is no Cantrip you can cast as a Wizard with the same reach and reliability as Fire Bolt.

It has the same reach as your other spells and more damage. It’s hard-hitting, you can cast it as often as you’d like, and as mentioned, it deals a 1d10 worth of damage. It’s, without a doubt, the best.

You can use other Cantrips as a Wizard in Baldur's Gate 3, but these are our picks for the most useful and satisfying ones to cast.