Paladins are creatures in Baldur's Gate 3 with a strong moral compass, guided by a strict code of conduct. They must adhere to their oath in order to maintain their status and avoid becoming an Oathbreaker. Their abilities rely on both Strength and Charisma, with the former determining the amount of damage they can inflict in melee combat.
Meanwhile, Charisma influences their spellcasting proficiency. One of the notable features of Paladins is their versatility in battle. They can use all types of weapons and armor, except shields that possess the "light" property. This flexibility allows them to adapt to various combat situations.
The Paladin provides a versatile playstyle in Baldur's Gate 3, excelling in damage dealing, healing, and tanking roles. They are ideal for those seeking a character driven by strong moral principles.
Top 3 Paladin builds for Baldur's Gate 3
In terms of spellcasting, Paladins can utilize spells to enhance their allies' abilities, weaken enemies, or even heal themselves when necessary. Additionally, they possess smite spells that enable them to deal extra damage to foes. Paladins excel at controlling the battlefield and safeguarding those fighting alongside them.
Through capabilities like Divine Sense, they can detect evil creatures nearby. Moreover, through Aura of Protection, they grant allies a significant bonus on saving throws in Baldur's Gate 3.
3) Oath of Conquest
For those who thrive on domination and battlefield control, the Oath of Conquest is an ideal subclass. It grants powerful abilities like "Conquering Presence," which demoralizes enemies, and "Dominating Presence," which gives you added control over the battlefield.
The subclass also enhances survivability with abilities like "Aura of Conquest," imposing disadvantage on enemy attacks, and "Infernal Healing," allowing Paladins to heal themselves for substantial hit points. With these abilities, you can build a tanky playstyle while asserting your dominance over foes in Baldur's Gate 3.
2) Oath of Vengeance
If you want to play a Paladin with a strong emphasis on tracking down and eliminating their foes, the Oath of Vengeance is an excellent subclass. It provides the Paladin with several potent abilities geared towards inflicting significant damage on enemies and weakening them.
One notable ability is "Vow of Enmity," which grants the Paladin an advantage on attack rolls against a specific enemy they have sworn to target. Additionally, the "Smite Evil" ability allows them to deliver extra damage specifically to evil-aligned adversaries.
The Oath of Vengeance is perfect if you prefer a more aggressive approach, as it grants several abilities that are ideal for swiftly defeating enemies. For instance, the "Divine Smite" ability allows them to deal additional damage with melee attacks, while "Mortal Strike" helps land critical hits.
1) Oath of the Ancients
If you're looking to play a Paladin dedicated to defending the innocent and battling evil, the Oath of the Ancients is a fantastic choice. This subclass provides numerous formidable abilities that can empower allies and weaken foes in Baldur's Gate 3. For instance, the "Circle of Power" power grants allies an advantage when making saving throws against spells and effects. Meanwhile, "Nature's Wrath" inflicts additional damage on enemies impacted by a spell or effect.
Coupled with that, players can use "Entangle" and "Healing Word" to immobilize foes and heal allies, respectively.
In Baldur's Gate 3, you have the freedom to select from a range of Paladin builds that suit their playstyle and preferences. For those looking to offer protection, the Oath of the Ancients is an ideal choice. On the other hand, the Oath of Vengeance is fit for hunting. If you seek domination over enemies, the Oath of Conquest is your go-to.