Why Baldur's Gate 3's success shouldn't be a concern for any video game developer

Baldur's Gate 3 is arguably the biggest success story of 2023 so far, and it has received immense appreciation from critics and gamers. From the well-narrated story to the massive number of endings, fans have loved what Larian Studios has offered. However, it's not all rosy as the overnight success has given at least headaches to certain video game developers.

While fans have loved what's on offer, only some developers believe that Baldur's Gate 3's success will create an artificial trend among users. They feel that the expectations will be very high moving forward, and it will be near impossible to replicate. For these developers, the latest RPG is an "over delivery" on the promise initially made by Larian, and it could be hugely problematic.

However, the issues around modern gaming arguably have very little to do with the quality of Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 is not an over-delivery on its promise

In many ways, the latest RPG is an antithesis to many issues plaguing the modern gaming community. It's not an early access game, although it spent significant time there, and very few bugs were present at the launch. Larian has already released three major post-launch patches around August 3 to resolve plenty of minor issues that were present.

There are no microtransactions, although there's a multiplayer aspect. Larian states there will never be any microtransactions as they want the fans to enjoy a comprehensive experience. Those who had bought the game during its early access have received a free upgrade to the Digitial Deluxe edition. While it includes some nice cosmetics, none of them have any direct advantage in gameplay.

The storyline of Baldur's Gate 3 is also complete, even though there are supposedly 17,000 endings. When someone buys the game, they will be able to get the whole experience and won't have to wait for a future patch or a paid DLC to get to those endings.

Hence, what the gaming community is getting from a purchase is a complete video game that requires no additional expense. It can be a future DLC to complete the main plot. The campaign in itself isn't only good, but it has hours of replayability.

Modern gaming has stooped to such lows that many forget that this was once the norm. Single-player games were released as complete packages before the Internet became a household name in developing nations. Even if there were DLCs later in the line, they were either free or an extension. On most occasions, they used to be worth their prices.

Baldur's Gate 3 doesn't over-deliver on the promises Larian made. Instead, it respects those who choose to get a copy for enjoyment and ensures they won't feel unsatisfied with what's offered. If anything, it delivers precisely what's expected from any video game and its developer.

Baldur's Gate 3 is Elden Ring 2.0

2022 was about FromSoftware and Elden Ring, which swept almost every video game award. The Soulslike not only became an overnight success, but it was enjoyable even for those who were new to the genre. However, certain naysayers claimed that Elden Ring didn't guide and help its players.

Yet, it became a success, and the lack of guidance was a significant reason. It showed fans that handholding isn't necessary for someone to enjoy a video game. The fun of completing quests and missions depends on exploring the uncertainties on your own.

The complaints of certain developers regarding Baldur's Gate 3's success sidelines the actual issues that gamers have. The community will understand if the next RPG isn't as good as Larian's latest adventure. If an indie title is limited by budget, gamers will understand. After all, there can be only one Elden Ring or one Baldur's Gate 3. That doesn't necessarily mean every title in the future will have to be as successful to appease fans.

However, it also doesn't mean that the developers should care less about what gamers need and want. Locking a potential ending behind DLCs, releasing monotonous season passes, and adding endless quests are just some of the hotly hated mechanics that are found in today's times. As long as no developer actively engages with them, especially in a $60 AAA title, their products should be more or less well-received by any potential consumer.