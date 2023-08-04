Best Oath of the Ancients Paladin build for Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3’s Paladin is already powerful, but the Oath of the Ancients path may be the best out of all other subclasses. This holy soldier combines the strength of heavy armor and weaponry with magical spellcasting. It can really do it all and is an ideal main character as you progress through Larian Studios’ latest Dungeons and Dragons RPG. It's worth noting that there are several ways to build this.

However, we’re going to give our favorite, from race to feats. Baldur's Gate 3 is an incredibly deep game, and Paladins can be constructed in several ways. If you’re going to play as a holy warrior though, your best bet is the Oath of the Ancients subclass. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Ideal Race and Stats for Oath of the Ancients Paladin in Baldur's Gate 3

Setup for Oath of the Ancients:

Race: Zariel Tiefling

Zariel Tiefling Background: Soldier (Outlander also works)

Soldier (Outlander also works) Primary Stats: Strength, Charisma

Strength, Charisma Skills: Athletics, Intimidation

Athletics, Intimidation Weapon/Shield: One-hander/shield

One-hander/shield Armor Type: Heavy

While there are several excellent Paladin races you can go to in Baldur's Gate 3, I agree with much of the community on this one. Zariel Tiefling is easily one of the best race options you can pick.

This is mostly due to the Legacy of Avernus. At level 3, they receive a superior version of Searing Smite, that deals 2-12 Fire Damage. It also doesn’t use a spell slot, and that’s incredible.

They have access to the Thaumaturgy Cantrip, and perhaps best of all, Darkvision. Finally, they have Hellish Resistance, which is 50% Fire Resistance. I’m also a fan of the Drow as a Paladin, but I’m a fan of Drow as any class, so that’s to be expected.

Stats for Oath of the Ancients subclass:

Strength: 16 (+3)

16 (+3) Dexterity: 10 (+0)

10 (+0) Constitution: 14 (+2)

14 (+2) Intelligence: 8 (-1)

8 (-1) Wisdom: 10 (+0)

10 (+0) Charisma: 16 (+3)

Strength and Charisma are your ideal stats as a Paladin in Baldur’s Gate, and that won’t change for Oath of the Ancients builds. From there, you want a decent constitution. Dexterity, Intelligence, and Wisdom are significantly less important.

As a Paladin, you’re going to wear heavier armor, so Dexterity isn’t useful. Charisma’s your casting and ability stat, so you can skip out on Intelligence and Wisdom.

For equipment, you’ll want to look out for Chainmail, perhaps the Adamantine Splint Armor from Grymforge, and the Haste Helm. I’m also a fan of Absolute’s Talisman if possible.

Heavy armor, high strength, high charisma - that's what you need. (Image via Larian Studios)

The Talisman offers regeneration at lower HP, and the Haste Helm increases your Movement Speed by 3m for three turns each encounter. This will help you get into the melee range quickly in Baldur's Gate 3.

Abilities and Feats of Oath of the Ancients Paladin in Baldur's Gate 3

Level 2: Fighting Styles, Paladin Features, Spells Level 3: Oath of the Ancients Features - Turn the Faithless, Ensnaring Strike, Nature's Wrath Level 4: Ability Improvement Feat (Charisma) Level 5: Extra Attack, +2 Spell Slots (Misty Step, Moonbeam) Level 6: Aura of Protection Level 7: Aura of Warding (Feat) Level 8: Choice of Feat: Ability Improvement (Cha), Shield Master, Savage Attacker Level 9: Plant Growth, Protection from Energy Spells Level 10: Aura of Courage Level 11: Improved Divine Smite Level 12: Choice of Feat: Ability Improvement (Cha), Shield Master, Savage Attacker - whichever you didn't select

Oath of the Ancients Paladin in Baldur's Gate 3 has access to some incredible features. Lay on Hands is a useful healing ability, and you have the bonus action Divine Sense. When attacking Undead and Fiend enemies, you gain Combat Advance, similar to how it works in Dungeons and Dragons.

When picking your Fighting Style, go with Dueling. A one-handed weapon/shield is a fantastic way to play Paladin. If you'd rather go two-hander, that's fine. I think Sword/Board is a better way to play, however.

This Paladin is a serious powerhouse (Image via Larian Studios)

Extra Attack speaks for itself, and this Paladin build also gets one of Baldur's Gate 3’s best spells: Misty Step. As a Zariel Tiefling, you don’t have to pack Branding Smite - instead, slot in Misty Step.

Between Levels 6 and 7, you gain a pair of incredible passive auras in Baldur's Gate 3. Aura of Protection grants you and your allies a bonus to saving throws based on your Charisma Modifier - which will be high. Aura of Warding reduces incoming spell damage for you and your allies by 50%, thanks to an Eldritch Ward.

However, at Level 8, Paladins have to make a choice. You have three useful Feats, and you can pick up two of them between here and Level 12. Personally, I prefer Ability Improvement (Charisma) to get that 20 Charisma.

Other races can be a mighty warrior, too. It's all dependent on what you want to do. (Image via Larian Studios)

As I tend to play more aggressively, I like Savage Attacker, which grants you another Damage Roll on melee strikes. You then pick the best roll and use that one.

However, Shield Master lets you shield yourself from damage on Dexterity Saving Throws when it pertains to spells. If you make the save, you take no damage. You also get +2 to your Dex saving throw, to make it easier. Pick whichever ones fit you the best.

I’m a really big fan of Aura of Courage, especially when dealing with powerful undead. It prevents you from being Frightened, and the Disadvantage you’d get on Attack Rolls/Ability checks.

No matter the build, Oath of the Ancients is an excellent way to play (Image via Larian Studios)

Level 11 also grants Improved Divine Smite, and who doesn’t like more damage? It grants an additional 1-8 Radiant Damage on melee strikes. It also stacks with Divine Smite’s previous damage, so you really get to ramp up the numbers. Finally, you take your final feat, whichever one fits you the best.

The Oath of the Ancients Paladin is an incredibly powerful character in Baldur's Gate 3. It combines crowd control of spellcasting, with the heavy armor and melee proficiency of the fighter class. It’s a blend of several styles and performs them all exceptionally well.