Does Baldur's Gate 3 have a Lone Wolf option?

Baldur's Gate 3 offers players extensive options to build their role-playing cast for a grand adventure, from different races and classes to distinct builds and setups that vary from player to player. With so many ways to build a party, fans wonder if there is a Lone Wolf feature in the game as well. First featured in developer Larian Studio's Divinity Original Sin games, it allowed simplifying party management.

As such, it should be a no-brainer for it to be included in the latest offering Baldur's Gate 3 as well.

Is there a Lone Wolf perk or equivalent in Baldur's Gate 3?

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, no. The last Larian Studios game to feature this mechanic is 2017's Divinity Original Sin 2. The Lone Wolf perk is a selectable talent when creating a character at the start of the game. To put it simply, it makes one or two member parties viable. This is done by boosting the experience gained, more action points, increased Armor bonuses, and more.

Of course, this by no means makes the overall game easier. Rather, it helps smooth out the difficulty curve by balancing it for a one or two-man squad. Baldur's Gate 3 is an incredibly challenging game, with tough enemy encounters at nearly every turn, especially if fans are playing on harder difficulties like Tactician.

As mentioned before, however, Baldur's Gate 3 offers no option to enable the Lone Wolf perk or its equivalent. So players will need a full party for a well-balanced playthrough. There is much to do and see in the game, and a couple of characters can only do so much, considering the restrictions bought forth by spell slots and other DnD exclusive mechanics not present in Divinity Original Sin.

The party creation options are fairly in-depth (Image via Larian Studios)

On the flip side, Baldur's Gate 3 has been slowly but steadily getting a slew of mods since its PC launch. This includes a Lone Wolf mod as well. Given the game's current restrictions, it changes many things, including a level cap increase from 12 to 20. However, it has not been fully tested yet, so players should refrain from using it as it may cause unintended behavior like crashing.

Could we see this as an official mode in the game? Perhaps. Larian Studios welcomes community feedback with much enthusiasm, and the early access period is the best proof of this. So if there is enough clamoring from fans, we might see an addition in the future. But as of now, nothing is guaranteed, so players will have to do with parties of four.

What kind of characters can players have in their Baldurs Gate 3 party?

Expand Tweet

Just like Divinity Original Sin 2, players can have both Origin and custom party members. The former are pre-made characters with defined backgrounds, lore, roles, personality, and more. These include the likes of fan favorites like Astarion, Karlach, Shadowheart, and more.

The custom characters primarily include the main protagonist, who finds themselves becoming an unwilling guinea pig for the Mind Flayers who abduct them. Players can also forego the Origin characters for custom characters called Hirelings. These are not immediately obtainable, however. Here's how to obtain them.

Baldur's Gate 3 is out right now for PC via Steam and GOG platforms.