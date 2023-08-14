As with previous Larian Studios' efforts, Baldur's Gate 3 has a modding scene on PC that is still infant but steadily growing. Fans recently spotted a new mod for an ambitious RPG that introduces children as a playable race on Nexus Mods. The "Child Race" mod allows players to create the main protagonist as a child.

This has caused a bit of an uproar within the community over the implications of the mod. Here are the details.

What do fans think of playable children being added via mods to Baldur's Gate 3?

Opinions have been quite polarized among fans who came across this mod. Many feel this is a fun addition to Baldur's Gate 3, enhancing the role-playing factor of Larian Studios' latest RPG experience as "children" go around wreaking havoc and pickpocketing NPCs. The tabletop DnD gameplay has always been fueled by the player's imagination, allowing them to do what they want and be who they want.

Others feel more strongly about this add-on. It is no secret that Baldur's Gate 3 is a reasonably adult experience in terms of its content. So much so that it garnered a bit of controversy before launch thanks to its eyebrow-raising intimate scenes. There are also varied romances, many of which are pretty steamy. As such, they feel this mod is inappropriate.

On that note, Nexus Mods, the site where this mod was hosted initially, has taken it down for now. It seems like it is under moderation before the hosters decide whether to allow it in the future. As for the mod creator, they are well aware of the drama this mod might bring. As such, they recommend installing further add-ons that turn off romance.

This is a fair way to tackle the situation's delicate nature. However, other players' concerns about the mod coming off as creepy in such a sexually charged game are also quite understandable. Currently, there is no comment from the developers about this mod. While it has been taken off Nexus Mods, some other modding sites seem to still host it, like ModsLab.

What kind of mods does Baldur's Gate 3 have?

Despite being less than two weeks since the official launch, the game has had a robust lineup of mods to back it up. Baldur's Gate 3 has been in early access for the past three years, so this is not particularly surprising—these range from adding new content like spells and feats to quality-of-life improvements, like increased carry weight.

Some additions tweak the DnD experience further. Some mods even enhance the character creator by adding new options to bolster role-playing. As the days pass, we can also expect newer mods to arrive.

Baldiur's Gate 3 is currently out for PC via the Steam and GOG platforms. The PlayStation 5 version is set to arrive on September 6, 2023. No word on Xbox platforms yet, sadly.