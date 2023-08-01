Will Baldur's Gate 3 have mods?

Larian Studios has always been open to game modifications for Baldur's Gate 3 and has already announced that modding will be supported in the official release. Like its prequels, Baldur's Gate 3 has a vibrant modding community that has created numerous mods to enhance and expand the gameplay experience. Modding can enhance Baldur's Gate by offering additional content, improved graphics, bug fixes, and gameplay adjustments.

Websites and forums, such as Nexus, allow you to browse and download mods compatible with the game. However, every game will always need some improvement, whether it be in content, the graphics or user interface, customization, or other settings. Here are some mods you can use in Baldur’s Gate 3 when it releases.

Best mods for Baldur's Gate 3

1) Basket Full of Equipment

Baldur's Gate 3 Equipment (Image via Larian Studios)

The Basket Full of Equipment is an equipment mod for the game that includes more than 700 pieces of equipment in the SFW version, each with unique visuals but sharing identical stats. Basket outfits can be worn by any class, regardless of their level.

From a gameplay perspective, the Basket effectively offers only one distinctive piece of armor equipment. The Basket armors adjust their stats based on your armor proficiency and level, and while they may not be perfectly balanced, they are designed to be suitable for casual players to use throughout their playthrough without encountering significant issues.

2) 5e Spells

Baldur's Gate 3 Spells (Image via Larian Studios)

This mod introduces several new and altered spells that were not initially implemented in the game. There is content available for use at any level, as the mod encompasses cantrips up to ninth-level spells.

Although some of these spells do not have proper animations, it is still interesting to use them, given their effects. It should also be noted that the creator of the mod, along with Larian, is continuously improving the mod through updates.

3) More Feats

Baldur's Gate 3 Feats (Image via Larian Studios)

Feats in Baldur's Gate 3 grant characters special talents or areas of expertise, offering unique passive or active skills not obtainable through their chosen Class or Backgrounds. These Feats provide additional capabilities to enhance the character's abilities.

This particular mod adds additional feats into the game, such as Polearm Master, Crusher, Sentinel, and War Caster, making dynamic builds possible and the gameplay more fun for players. It also allows for increased customization and expanded character progression.

4) Customizer’s Compendium

Baldur's Gate 3 Customization (Image via Larian Studios)

Customizer's Compendium is a mod that enriches the character creation process, offering an extensive array of choices and options. This mod introduces various customization features, including additional races, classes, spells, feats, and backgrounds.

With customization mods, you can create more diverse and complex characters, enriching the role-playing experience. This enables you to embody specific roles or personalities, adding depth to your interactions within the game's narrative.

5) Carry Weight Increased

Baldur's Gate 3 Inventory (Image via Larian Studios)

As the mod name suggests, this allows for increased inventory space, which is extremely valuable in Baldur’s Gate. It is a loot-heavy game where you can find various items, weapons, armor, and magical treasures.

Expanding inventory space allows you to pick up and store more loot during your adventures, ensuring you don't miss out on valuable items. With this mod, you'll spend less time managing inventory and more time enjoying the game's story, exploration, and combat.

It is important to remember that modding can sometimes be complex, and following the instructions provided by the mod creators ensures compatibility and stability. Additionally, some mods might require specific game versions or expansions, so always check the requirements before installing them.