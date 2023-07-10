Should you play the Necromancer in Baldur's Gate 3?

Larian Studios is the­ brains behind the development and publishing of Baldur's Gate 3, an exciting game that immerses players in the­ magical realm known as Forgotten Realms. It is inspired by the iconic Dungeons and Dragons campaign setting. Acting as a sequel to its predecessor, Baldur's Gate II: Shadows of Amn, this eagerly anticipated title was made available for early access on Microsoft Windows and macOS in September 2020.

In Baldur's Gate 3, there exists a character class known as Necromancers. These dark magicians specialize in necromancy. They possess the­ ability to bring back the deceased, summon undead companions, and harness their magical powers to drain the life force from their opponents.

What's it like playing the Necromancer in Baldur's Gate 3?

In Baldur's Gate 3, you can play alone or with friends in a cooperative multiplayer mode. The PlayStation 5 release announcement includes exciting news about split-screen co-op.

Moreover, the developers have unveiled the Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Editions of the game. The game provides various game­play elements, including character creation, interactive dialogues with non-player characters, exciting quests to undertake, and thrilling battles against formidable monsters. Additionally, you can choose from a wide range of character classes and races.

In the current Early Access build of Baldur's Gate 3, you won't find a specific Necromancer class. However, there are various spells and abilities that allow them to explore­ necromancy. For example, the­ Wizard class offers a School of Necromancy subclass, which grants access to necromantic spells like Animate Dead and Finger of Death. The Cle­ric class also has the Death Domain, providing similar abilities.

A dedicated Necromancer class may potentially be­ added to Baldur's Gate 3 in the future­. However, players can still create formidable Necromancer characters by combining the right spells, abilities, and equipment, even without a specific class for it.

It depends on your playstyle and preferences whether you should play the Necromancer in Baldur's Gate 3. Despite their power, Necromancers can also be challenging to play. You must manage your undead minions closely if you want them to be effective. A Necromancer may not be right for you if you are uncomfortable with management.

Nevertheless, if you are looking for a powerful and versatile class, the Necromancer is a great choice. In both combat and exploration, they can use a wide range of spells and abilities. Additionally, they are very good at crowd control, which is very helpful in difficult situations.

Utilize your minions to gain the upper hand. These valuable allies possess significant power, so take advantage of their abilities during combat. They excel at taking damage, drawing enemy attention away, and even causing damage themselves.

Be cautious when casting spells. Some of the Necromancer's magic may prove challenging to target, so it is crucial to avoid inadvertently harming your allies.

The Necromancer possesses various crowd control abilities that can greatly assist in challenging enemies. Utilize these abilities to successfully manage the battlefield and gain a strategic advantage by controlling your opponents' movements and actions.

Playing the Necromancer in Baldur's Gate 3 has some pros and cons. With its wide array of spe­lls and abilities, this class is capable of formidable­ power. It excels particularly in crowd control, exhibiting great skill in restraining and manipulating enemies. Depending on your chosen approach, it can prove to be an extremely adaptable tool.

However, managing it effectively requires careful attention. If one is unfamiliar with management, playing becomes challenging. Additionally, targeting some spells may prove difficult. The­ pace of the game tends to be slow since one must wait for minions to complete their tasks.

While these details give clarity on the Necromancer class, in the end, it is up to you if you want to choose this class in Baldur's Gate 3.

