Will Baldur’s Gate 3 feature cross-progression at launch?

The latest Baldur’s Gate 3 announcement in the PlayStation State of Play was a big one, as Larian Studios confirmed that the RPG will be making its way to Sony’s next-gen console.

On August 31, 2023, the title will be officially released on PC, MAC operating devices, and the PlayStation 5. Along with the launch details, Larian Studios shared additional information on some of the features that players can expect from the title once it finally arrives.

One of the biggest takeaways from the short video and reveal was that Baldur’s Gate 3 will feature split-screen co-op and cross-progression across all of the available platforms at launch.

Not only will players be able to enjoy the game with their friends on the same device, but they will also be able to save their progression across the platforms of PC, macOS, PlayStation 5, and Steam Deck.

Baldur’s Gate 3 confirms cross-progression, split-screen co-op, and two special editions

Baldur’s Gate 3 is gearing up to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2023. With the game set for an August 31, 2023, release, fans of Larian titles will be happy to know that it will not forever be stuck in “development hell.”

The RPG has been stuck in its beta for quite a while now. The developers were implementing constant changes to it based on player and community feedback. The title will finally be released later this year, but there is a fair bit of curiosity from fans as to what they can expect from it once it officially drops.

Along with cross-progression and split-screen co-op, Larian Studios also announced two special editions for Baldur’s Gate 3: the Digital Deluxe and the Collector’s.

Those opting for the Deluxe Edition will get to keep the digital OST, artbook, and the Dungeons and Dragons character sheet, which contains the origin characters represented in the game. Those pre-ordering it will also be able to enjoy the game on early access. However, the dates for that are yet to be revealed.

The Collector’s Edition, on the other hand, will provide access to all the contents of the Digital Deluxe along with some physical collectibles. These include a cloth map, an art book, as well as a statue of a mind flayer and drow battling.

The Collector’s Edition will go for $270, and it will be available in limited numbers. Hence, those looking to get it will be required to pre-order the edition right away.

