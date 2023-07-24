What character does CohhCarnage play in Baldur's Gate 3? Everything to know about the Twitch star's appearance in the game

On July 23, 2023, Baldur's Gate 3 revealed that Twitch star Ben "CohhCarnage" will be a part of the game. During a recent presentation, Chrystal Ding, the associate writing lead for Baldur's Gate 3, introduced a character who has been written to be "intentionally incredibly annoying." It was then disclosed that CohhCarnage plays a character named Naaber, who describes himself as an "adventurer-to-be."

An excerpt from the in-game dialogue reads:

"My name's Naaber, adventurer-to-be, soon to be the best adventurer anyone's ever seen."

The 39-year-old content creator also took to Twitter to officially announce his appearance in the upcoming role-playing game. He wrote:

"I can't even believe I'm typing this but I'm in Baldur's Gate 3! Ahh! Can't wait for you guys to meet Naaber! A huge thanks to the Larian Studios team for the honor of being in this project."

"You meet CohhCarnage in the street, you can push him in the river" - Baldur's Gate 3's associate writing lead provides details about the Twitch streamer's appearance in the game

I can't even believe I'm typing this but I'M IN BALDUR'S GATE III!AAAAHHHHHHHHHHHH! Can't wait for you guys to meet Naaber! A huge thanks to the @larianstudios team for the honor of being in this project.

The minute-long announcement began with Chrystal Ding explaining CohhCarnage's character, Naaber's antics in the game. She said:

"There's a character who's written to be intentionally incredibly annoying. And, people who've played the original games will likely recognize certainly the lines from which he's descended. So, the minute you meet him, he starts following you around. Constantly pestering you and you can try to tell him to shut up and he just doesn't!"

Ding also stated that players could push the Twitch streamer's in-game character into the river:

"So, the game gives you an incredible amount of freedom. So, if in real life, you met CohhCarnage in the street, you could decide to push him into the river. In the game, you meet CohhCarnage in the street, you can push him into the river! But, you really shouldn't push CohhCarnage into the river in real life."

You certainly won't regret running into @CohhCarnage in Baldur's Gate 3! Why ever would you regret running into @CohhCarnage in Baldur's Gate 3? Meet Naaber.

Furthermore, Chrystal Ding revealed that Ben's character wouldn't stop talking even after dying in the game:

"You can kill him and he still won't stop talking."

Fans react to the announcement

Baldur's Gate 3's most recent announcement featuring the Twitch content creator went viral on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit. Here's what the community on the former said:

Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the most anticipated titles of this year. The game set in Dungeons & Dragons universe will be released for PC on August 3, 2023. It will be available to PlayStation 5 users on September 6, 2023.