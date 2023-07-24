"For a digital knife?" - Dr DisRespect telling fans to "do better" than offering $100,000 for his CS: GO knife leaves online community divided

Prominent YouTube Gaming streamer Herschel "Guy," also known as "Dr DisRespect," has taken the internet by storm ever since he unboxed a rare knife in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. For those unaware, the "Two-Time Champ" is competing with Tyler "Ninja" and Timothy "TimTheTatman" to get the most sought-after collectibles in the tactical shooter.

On July 22, 2023, the streamer opened a Chroma 2 Case, through which he managed to acquire an exquisite M9 Bayonet - Doppler. Sharing his delight at the opening, Dr DisRespect exclaimed:

"It's my all-time favorite game. It'll always be my all-time favorite game. (The streamer unboxes the M9 Bayonet) It will! Yes! Whoo! It'll always be my all-time favorite game! I love Counter-Strike! Yes!"

The next day (July 23, 2023), the content creator took to Twitter to tell fans that they "can do better" after being offered $100,000 for the in-game item. With over 900 community members responding, Twitter user @JHartley2 expressed their astonishment at Dr DisRespect's sentiments.

They commented:

"For a digital knife? I have that knife IRL that we deployed to combat with. Doubt it would see an offer over $100 if I tried to sell it. Strange to see how high a value our world places on some things vs others."

"It was hovering around $14,500 for that purple knife you got there, not $100,000!" - Fans react to Dr DisRespect's recent tweet about getting better offers for his CS: GO knife

Joshua Hartley @JHartley2 @DrDisrespect For a digital knife? I have that knife irl that we deployed to combat with. Doubt it would see an offer over $100 if I tried to sell it.

Strange to see how high a value our world places on some things vs others.

Twitch streamer and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive skins enthusiast, zipeL, made a lighthearted comment. According to him, Dr DisRespct's M9 Bayonet - Doppler was worth $14,500 on the Steam Community Market, and not $100,000:

zipeL🇩🇰 @zipelCS @DrDisrespect Hey there Doc, seems like someone's been offering you prices in 'Disrespect Dollars' again. Don't forget to check the conversion rate from DD to USD. Last I checked, it was hovering around $14,500 for that purple knife you got there, not $100,000! pic.twitter.com/hgi5oxaBsf

One fan wondered if someone would pay an exorbitant amount of money for a digital item:

hotlneblng.eth🍌 @hotlneblng_ @DrDisrespect @NGBxShpend Why would someone pay $100k for a digital item? I don’t understand it.

Twitter user @RealJonahBlake jokingly offered an NFT (non-fungible token) for Dr DisRespect's in-game item:

Meanwhile, one community member dubbed the M9 Bayonet a "Twitch blade" because of its color scheme:

Some of the more pertinent responses from the social media platform were along these lines:

Lucra @lucrafund @DrDisrespect That would've been $500k if it were an NFT

Dr DisRespect is amongst the most well-known content creators in the streaming industry who began his online career on Twitch. After broadcasting on the Amazon-owned platform for four years, the Californian was mysteriously banned. The reason for his suspension remains unknown to this day.

Dr DisResepct has since moved to YouTube Gaming and regularly livestreams on the Google-owned platform. At the time of writing, he boasted 4.47 million subscribers.