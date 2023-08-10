Baldur’s Gate 3 complete Hireling guide: All recruits, how to unlock, and more

There might be moments during your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough where your initial party members either die or leave your party for good based on some of the choices that you make in the game. Fortunately, the RPG allows you to recruit other NPCs in-game so that you are not disadvantaged when dealing with some of the toughest encounters.

Baldur’s Gate 3 can be rather unforgiving, especially for those who are not well prepared and have a balanced party. Every member in your group plays a role from inflicting status effects on enemies to dealing an insane amount of DPS. Hence, even if you are one person down, you will be at a terrible disadvantage.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will allow you to recruit other NPCs as you make your way through the Forgotten Realms. These members are called Hirelings. Oftentimes, players are confused about how they can recruit them. Thus, this guide will go over everything you need to know about Hirelings in Baldur’s Gate 3.

What are Hirelings in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Recruitable Hirelings (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

As mentioned, Hirelings are recruitable NPCs that you will come across during your playthrough. However, they will be different from your Origin companions in the sense that they do not have any detailed backstory or questline for you to spend time completing.

They are in essence vessels, as they are primarily dead bodies that are brought back to life to serve you.

However, in terms of combat prowess, they are as good as the Origin characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, and they can help you make a very well-rounded party.

All recruitable Hirelings in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are currently 12 Hirelings that are recruitable in the RPG:

1) Sina’zith

Class: Monk

Race: Githyanki

2) Eldra Luthrinn

Class: Barbarian

Race: Gold Dwarf

3) Danton

Class: Druid

Race: Mephistopheles Tiefling

4) Brinna Brightsong

Class: Bard

Race: Lightfoot Halfling

5) Zenith Feur’sel

Class: Cleric

Race: High Elf

6) Varanna Sunblossom

Class: Fighter

Race: Wood Half-Elf

7) Maddala Deadeye

Class: Rogue

Race: Human

8) Jacelyn

Class: Sorcerer

Race: High Half-Elf

9) Kerz

Class: Paladin

Race: Half-Orc

10) Sir Fuzzalump

Class: Wizard

Race: Rock Gnome

11) Kree Derryck

Class: Warlock

Race: Duregar

12) Ver’yll Wenkiir

Class: Ranger

Race: Lolth-Sworn Drow

Unlocking Hirelings in Baldur’s Gate 3

To unlock Hirelings in the RPG, you must find Withers, an NPC that will be available to you only after reaching level 3.

Once you have met the requisite, make your way to the Richly Adorned Sarcophagus situated in Dank Crypt where you will need to traverse some rough terrain to reach the NPC.

Withers will not only let you hire new party members in the form of Hirelings but also allow you to respec your entire build.

After interacting with him once, he will be accessible to you all the time in the Camp.

Wither's will help you respec and unlock Hirelings (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

Recruiting Hirelings in Baldur’s Gate 3

To recruit Hirelings, you will need to offer them 100 Gold each. Also, make sure you have an empty slot in your party otherwise you will not be able to recruit them.

Additionally, each of the Hirelings will start at level 1. However, you can level them up and equip them with several skills, allowing these Hirelings to help you make a very balanced party.