How to answer Withers' question in Baldur's Gate 3?

Those who have already begun their Baldur's Gate 3 journey and wish to reset their playing character can do so by interacting with Withers. He is the go-to character for resurrecting the dead and has the power to reset playable characters. Although one would still need gold to carry out this phenomenon, the first part of activating Respec is to interact with him. Players can recruit him to their camp from Dank Crypt - a place where Withers is usually found.

Remember, one has to make progress in the 'Explore the Ruins' quest in order to be eligible to answer Withers. Upon approaching, he asks a philosophical question to players who want him to join their crew. He asks about the meaning of a mortal's life and their existence in this world. This article details all dialogs that Baldur's Gate 3 gamers can choose from to answer Withers.

Answering Withers' Question: What is the worth of a single mortal's life in Baldur's Gate 3?

Withers as it appears in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

The answer to the question in this segment of Baldur's Gate 3 lies in the players' dialog exchange when meeting Withers in the Dank Crypt. Depending on how they want him to join the camp, they can reply to or attack him. However, players will know more about their character's personality when they answer his philosophical question - What is the worth of a single mortal's life?

Here is the list of dialogs to use for the first time:

First response: (Quite the question. What's the reason for it?) Second response: (So he has spoken'? What 'he' are you talking about?) Third response: (Little spooked by the crawling out of the tomb. What are you?) Fourth response: (A peaceful undead. Interesting. Why aren't you attacking me?) Fifth response: (Attack.)

Once Withers asks his question, Baldur's Gate 3 players can use the dialogs mentioned above in response. Although they have multiple choices, he won't answer them. Instead, he would ask if the player would respond to his previous question: What is the worth of a single mortal's life?

Use the dialogs to interact with Withers (Image via Larian Studios)

Since there is no way to escape this challenge, players have a separate set of responses to Withers' question.

Here is the list of dialogs to use for the second time:

First response: (Yes. Ask away.) Second response: (I don't owe you answers.) Third response: (Attack.) Fourth response: (Leave.)

Players can choose any of these dialogs to interrogate, but he will still circle back to the same question for the third time - What is the worth of a single mortal's life? This time players can answer with any one of these below-mentioned responses

First response: (No one's life is worth more than any other. We are all equal.) Second response: (That depends on a person's deeds.) Third response: (Life's only value is as currency. Doesn't matter to me otherwise.) Fourth response: (Each life is of infinite value and merits sacrificing everything for.) Fifth response: (The only life that matters is mine.) Sixth response: (Depends on the mortal.) Seventh response: (Some mortals live much longer than others. I can't compare them.) Elf race.

One thing to remember, interacting with Withers or responding to him in any manner won't affect the gameplay in Baldur's Gate 3. There are no right or wrong answers when players interact with him in this role-playing game.