Best Light Domain Cleric build for Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3’s Light Domain Clerics are quite powerful, combining healing and intense magical damage. You can play it either ranged or melee, but in the case of Light Domain, ranged is honestly the better choice. Personally, melee feels better, but this build is more of a support class. With that in mind, you don’t want your Concentration breaking at inopportune moments.

We’ll go over the important parts of setting up a Light Domain Cleric in Baldur's Gate 3. From ideal classes, stats, and important feats, we’ll highlight everything you need to know about preparing this important support class.

Ideal race and stats for Light Domain Cleric in Baldur's Gate 3

Setup for Light Domain healer

Race: Wood Elf

Wood Elf Background: Folk Hero (Urchin also works)

Folk Hero (Urchin also works) Primary Stats: Wisdom, Dexterity

Wisdom, Dexterity Skills: Medicine, survival, Acrobatics, Animal Handling, Insight, Sleight of Hand

Medicine, survival, Acrobatics, Animal Handling, Insight, Sleight of Hand Weapons/Shield: Longbow/Shortsword, Shield

Longbow/Shortsword, Shield Armor Type: Medium

Though Wood Elf is not one of my favorite races in Baldur's Gate 3 (or Dungeons & Dragons), I understand it’s one of the best ranged options you can pick. Having access to the Longbow keeps your character safer, due to the increased range on your weapon instead of a shortbow.

Your goal for gear, is Scale Mail +1 or perhaps the Githyanki Half Plate, if you can unequip it from Lae’Zel. A Studded Shield will work fine until you can get the Adamantine Shield as well.

As far as accessories go, Herbalist’s Gloves help an incredible amount. When you have them and heal an ally, it also cures poison. On the other hand, Broodmother’s Revenge adds poison to your attacks, so that’s another boon in combat.

Stat loadout

Strength: 10 (+0)

10 (+0) Dexterity: 16 (+3)

16 (+3) Constitution: 14 (+2)

14 (+2) Intelligence: 8 (-1)

8 (-1) Wisdom: 16 (+3)

16 (+3) Charisma: 10 (+0)

Since you’re going to equip Medium Armor, you can afford to have Dexterity in your build. Wisdom is your casting stat as a Light Domain Cleric in Baldur's Gate 3, and you can easily hit 20 Wisdom by the time you’re done.

As a final note, if you aren’t happy with Wood Elf, another option, similarly to how successful they are as Paladins, consider a Tiefling.

Abilities and Feats for Light Domain Cleric in Baldur's Gate 3

As a Light Domain Cleric in Baldur's Gate 3, you’ll be given a significant amount of spells to use. However, you have to prepare them, so you don’t have access to them all at once. Make sure you have prepared spells that will fit whatever situation you’re in.

Level 1: Faerie Fire and Burning Hands for Light Domain, Cleric Cantrips, Level 1 Spells Level 2: Radiance of the Dawn Action, Turn Undead, Level 3: Additional level 1 Slot, 2 Level 2 Slots Level 4: Additional level 2 Slot, +1 Feat (Ability Improvement - Wis) Level 5: Destroy Undead (Feat), Access to Level 3 Spells Level 6: Channel Divinity 2x (between rests), Improved Flare Level 7: Guardian of Faith and Wall of Fire spells Level 8: Improved Ability (Wis) or War Caster Feat, Potent Spellcasting, Improved Destroy Undead (CR 1 or lower) Level 9: Flame Strike and Scrying spells Level 10: Call Deity Action Level 11: Destroy Undead Improved (CR2 or lower) Level 12: Improved Ability (Wis) or War Caster Feat

However, some spells will simply be given to you, as a part of the Light Domain. You have access to these without preparation, so don’t waste a slot on these spells once you unlock them on your Light Domain Cleric in Baldur's Gate 3.

Light Domain spells

Level 1: Faerie Fire, Burning Hands

Faerie Fire, Burning Hands Level 2: Warding Flare

Warding Flare Level 3: Darkvision, Scorching Ray, Aid, Lesser Restoration

Darkvision, Scorching Ray, Aid, Lesser Restoration Level 5: Daylight, Fireball

Daylight, Fireball Level 7: Guardian of Faith, Wall of Fire

Guardian of Faith, Wall of Fire Level 9: Flame Strike, Scrying

Starting at level 2, you’ll gain Channel Divinity and Turn Undead, which are important Cleric abilities. The former lets you use the latter, and later, you’ll gain Destroy Undead as a feat. However, Turn Undead makes undead that can see or hear you will flee, provided they fail a Wisdom saving throw.

Then at level 5 you gain the Destroy Undead feat. Now, when you successfully turn undead, they now also take 4d6 Radiant Damage. This feat will improve two more times throughout your Baldur's Gate 3 adventure (level 8, level 11).

Level 6 grants you Improved Flare, which lets you use Warding Flare when you see an ally become the victim of an attack within 30 feet. That’s incredibly helpful. You also gain two chances to improve your wisdom - Level 4 and Level 8. I’d rather take Wisdom at level 8, and scoop up War Caster at level 12.

War Caster is a feat that lets you have Advantage when you roll to maintain Concentration. If you can keep out of range of enemies, it’s not an issue. If you find you’re suffering too many Concentration checks as a Cleric in Baldur's Gate 3, then pick it up at level 8 instead.

Useful Cleric spells

Guidance

Healing Word

Command

Bless

Shield of Faith

Guiding Bolt

Bane

Hold Person

Aid

Unlike some other classes, Light Domain Clerics don’t have to juggle tons of Feats and Abilities. This class is all about picking the right spells for the job as you explore the world of Baldur's Gate 3. In particular, Bless is one of the best spells in the game.

Light Domain Clerics in Baldur's Gate 3 don’t always have to heal people. It’s all about learning when and how to heal. Sometimes, the best solution is going to be attacking though - the best defense is a good offense, after all. If you want to let your allies do the heavy lifting though, and be supportive, this is the class for you.